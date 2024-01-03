Staffbase Premieres New Season of Infernal Communication Podcast

Award-winning show's second season examines the art of storytelling

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stories are everywhere. They help us understand ourselves, each other, and the world we live in. But why do we love stories so much? What really makes a good narrative, and how do we keep people engaged? Staffbase , the leading employee communications platform provider, announced today that the company's award-winning Infernal Communication podcast will explore these questions and more during its second season.

Launching on January 11, 2024, with new episodes to listen to weekly every Thursday through March 22, 2024, the art of storytelling will be the overarching theme this season. Upcoming episodes that will offer some fresh perspectives to soothe the burn of the latest communication snafu, and help listeners think differently about their work and life include:

The art of effective storytelling with Kate Tellers

Myth busting the hero's journey

Tell me a story: An audio history of oral cultures

"Storytelling is a communication tactic unique to humans. Sharing stories that have purpose and serve to inspire have helped us evolve over time. It's in our DNA to tell and listen to them," said Brian Tomlinson, Head of Content at Staffbase. "Today, communications professionals tend to be the glue that holds companies together, but they can often feel undervalued. The second season of our podcast is designed to build a community where these professionals feel seen, heard, and get re-energized about the important work they do."

Tomlinson and Lottie Bazley, Senior Strategic Advisor at Staffbase, are the new co-hosts of the second season. With over 20 years of experience, they know all about the wildfires that communications professionals must put out each day. They will speak with notable guests such as:

Kate Tellers , director of MothWorks and host of The Moth podcast

, director of MothWorks and host of The Moth podcast Renu Bakshi , International Crisis Manager and Media Trainer

, International Crisis Manager and Media Trainer Dr. Joe Hirsch , TEDx and global keynote speaker and author of The Feedback Fix

About Infernal Communication

Communication is hard. But being a communications professional can be even harder. That's where the Infernal Communication podcast comes in. It's produced by communication professionals for communication professionals.

Receiving a 2023 Hermes Creative Platinum Award and 2023 Bronze Signal Award for its first season, Infernal Communication is a fun, engaging, and educational listening experience for anyone with an interest in the art of communication. Available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , and Amazon Podcasts .

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced employee communications platform provider for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, retail, and energy & utilities, to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,500 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, Paulaner, UC Health, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2023 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting and is again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295021/4475253/Staffbase_Logo.jpg