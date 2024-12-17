Staffbase welcomes Ronald Schellekens to its Supervisory Board

CHEMNITZ, Germany and NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase SE, the fastest-growing employee communications cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Schellekens to the Supervisory Board of Staffbase SE. As an accomplished CHRO and a global leader in people and organizational strategy, Ronald brings unparalleled expertise in addressing the challenges faced by today's workforce-focused organizations.

Currently serving as CHRO Ice Cream at Unilever, Ronald has a deep understanding of the pain points organizations encounter when it comes to keeping their workforce engaged and informed and the value that can be realized through solving for them. His leadership has consistently driven innovation, transformation, growth and performance in some of the world's leading brands and businesses. He expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "Staffbase has a really unique solution which will help to improve business results. It enables you to communicate your company vision, strategy and performance to all employees in an engaging way. It also gives you the opportunity – in real time – to connect, listen and talk to any employee in the company, from senior management to your frontline. This significantly improves alignment, engagement and your company culture, and therefore drives and improves company's performance."

Ronald is a seasoned global HR leader with over three decades of transformative experience across multinational corporations. He has held prestigious roles such as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at PepsiCo, as well as CHRO positions at Vodafone, Royal Dutch Shell, and AT&T, showcasing an exceptional track record in driving organizational success.

Ronald's appointment underscores Staffbase's recognition of the critical connection between internal communications and key business outcomes like employee engagement, alignment, retention, and productivity. His strategic insights will help Staffbase refine its solutions to better meet the needs of organizations striving to drive business performance through strong connections between leadership and employees.

Dr. Martin Böhringer, CEO and founder of Staffbase, highlighted the significance of Ronald's addition to the Board: "Ronald's extensive experience as a CHRO provides him with firsthand knowledge of the challenges organizations face in engaging and informing their workforce. His expertise in aligning people strategies with business objectives will be pivotal in shaping Staffbase's vision and growth. We are thrilled to have him on board to help us deliver even greater value to our customers."

The Supervisory Board of Staffbase plays a critical role in providing strategic guidance and oversight to the Management Board, ensuring the company's continued growth and success. Comprising both investor representatives and independent members, the Board reflects a balance of expertise and perspectives. Chaired by Vittorio Colao of General Atlantic, the Supervisory Board includes Deputy Chair Jonathan Becker of e.ventures, Christian Osterland of General Atlantic, Teddie Wardi of Insight Partners, and independent board member Jerilan Greene. As the newest addition Ronald brings valuable expertise that will further enhance the Board's ability to guide the company's mission of helping organizations worldwide create more engaging, informed, and productive workplaces.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing employee communications cloud, equipping many of the world's leading companies with solutions to inspire every employee with motivating communication. With almost 3,000 customers, Staffbase helps organizations such as Adidas, Alaska Airlines, Audi, Blue Apron, DHL, and Whataburger to inspire their people to achieve great things together.

Staffbase connects companies with their employees through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, all of which can be managed through a single platform. Staffbase has also received the 2024 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox and is named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.

Headquartered in Chemnitz, Germany, Staffbase has offices worldwide, including New York City, London, Berlin, Sydney, and Vancouver.

Ronald Schellekens

Ronald Schellekens is the Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever's Ice cream business and was recently hired to separate this business from Unilever and create a new demerged, stand-alone and more focused, global company. Previously, Ronald served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at PepsiCo, as well as Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone, where he championed diversity, equity, and inclusion, earning accolades for pioneering policies and increasing representation of women and LGBT+ individuals in leadership. He has also held HR leadership roles at Royal Dutch Shell and AT&T. Ronald holds degrees from TIAS Business School and has completed the Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development.

