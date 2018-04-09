StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers

The site encourages healthcare travelers to submit their own tips, personal stories or relevant information about a specific facility, specialty or training program. The "Share Your Experience" feature encourages feedback on staffing agencies and facilities to empower healthcare travelers to advocate for one another and make better decisions before taking assignments.

Staffing agencies and hospitals benefit from this platform as well, because they are able to contribute content and and learn more about the issues that matter most to travelers. As the community grows, Healthcare Traveler Today will also add more resources for visitors to use.

"Nowhere on the Internet can you find one central location for all things related to healthcare travelers that has knowledgeable, objective information," said Sheldon Arora, founder of StaffDNA. "Anything they need to know about what's going on in the industry or the traveler lifestyle, they can find on this new site."

Healthcare Traveler Today seeks to inform, equip and inspire healthcare travelers through building a community of professionals that network and share valuable information pertaining to their career and lifestyle. This will not only build camaraderie among a transient profession, but provide stability and resources to further improve the traveler experience.

About StaffDNA

Founded in 2014, StaffDNA connects hospitals and staffing firms through an innovative, full-service VMS program, compliance services and a healthcare database of 1 million+ clinicians. StaffDNA also provides cutting-edge career tools and resources for clinicians and a dedicated news service for healthcare travelers.

StaffDNA is owned by veterans of the healthcare staffing industry and a group of private investors. Visit www.staffdna.com to learn more.

