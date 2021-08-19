StaffDNA Ranks No. 948 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Revenue Growth of 11,000% Between June 2020 and June 2021

Established in 2020, StaffDNA launched what has become the #1 app for finding healthcare jobs, giving professionals complete career control with greater flexibility. Applicants can search the highest-paying travel nurse and allied health jobs in the country, with no registration required.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. among its list of fastest-growing private companies. It's gratifying to see our team's efforts pay off, as they've worked tirelessly to ensure healthcare workers are able to find the best opportunities possible," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "Enthusiasm for managing your career all in one place has been remarkable, and we anticipate an even greater impact on caregivers and providers as more people discover the app."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About StaffDNA

Founded by staffing veterans, technology leaders and private investors, StaffDNA has created the new staffing model that gives professionals complete control to find and manage jobs independently—without recruiters or barriers. StaffDNA is the first digital marketplace built-on the industry's most advanced staffing platform, which allows professionals to connect directly with employers and get real-time updates. StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the freedom to find the jobs they want, while making it easier for healthcare facilities to manage their staffing needs more efficiently than ever before. To learn more, visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

