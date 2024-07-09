StaffGarden Signs Collaboration Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Digitize TSAM® Competency Data Management

FULLERTON, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffGarden, a leading provider of clinical staff data management solutions, announces its collaboration with Mayo Clinic to digitize the TSAM® Model.

The TSAM® Model, which stands for Tiered Skills Acquisition Model, for structuring the clinical unit orientation allows orientees to gradually assume greater responsibilities as they advance through increasingly complex skill tiers.

The goal of digitizing TSAM® is to allow the program to be delivered consistently with complete visibility in tracking orientee movement through tiers and ensure orientees complete the program in a timely manner.

Founded in 2015, StaffGarden enables healthcare providers to harness clinical workforce data at scale, using a mobile-first approach to allow secure user access from any device across the organization. The Clinical Success Cloud platform provides complete support for professional development and competency needs, including administration and documentation of the remediation process.

StaffGarden has built over 290 programs with over 260,000 users and is used by dozens of healthcare organizations nationwide such as Parkview Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inova Health System, and AdventHealth.

"We understand that healthcare organizations are actively seeking efficient ways to manage clinical competencies and boost skill development," said Ryan Reid, Founder and President of StaffGarden. "Through this collaboration, our goal is to deliver a comprehensive solution for digitizing and managing TSAM®, enhancing onboarding, orientation, and continuous professional development."

"We're sharing our staff's expertise and the tools we've developed with direct care nursing teams," said Denise Rismeyer, DNP, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, Director of the Continuing Nursing Education Program, Mayo Clinic. "Our goal is for Mayo Clinic Nursing to spread knowledge worldwide, helping nurses grow professionally and enhancing patient care. This initiative is intended to foster professional development among nurses and, in turn, elevate patient care standards."

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to driving positive outcomes in healthcare delivery.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About StaffGarden:

StaffGarden is a digital clinical ecosystem dedicated to empowering healthcare systems, uplifting clinical professionals, and improving patient care with clinical data management tools to track, manage, and enhance clinical excellence at scale. For more information, visit www.staffgarden.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Altier

Senior Marketing Director

StaffGarden

[email protected]

626-715-1274

SOURCE StaffGarden