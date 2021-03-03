Staffing Agency Modernizes Technology Procurement by Providing Human Capital and Data Analytics

Staffing Agency Modernizes Technology Procurement by Providing Human Capital & Data Analytics Tweet this

With a concentration on technology procurement in addition to other related industries, DataStaff helps companies abandon tactical, reactive hiring practices and embrace the value-adding potential of a data-analytical strategic staffing model. They offer a variety of services including contract and full-time placement, interim CXO consulting, and staffing management solutions.

"DataStaff has created an information platform comprised of people, process, and technology," said Darla Morse, Executive Director at PAAS. "Their candidates' specific expertise and access to technology spend analytics gives clients an immediate advantage."

DataStaff also excels at creating efficiency by streamlining national talent acquisition initiatives. Their staffing management solutions aid companies who are often challenged with operating multiple locations while managing several staffing vendors. By partnering with DataStaff, the process of managing staffing providers helps organizations find qualified talent at reduced costs with a more structured approach.

More information on how to utilize DataStaff Advisors can be found on their website at datastaffadvisors.com.

About DataStaff Advisors:

DataStaff Advisors provides staffing and vendor management services with a focus on technology procurement talent. Their data-driven sales and recruiting expertise streamlines the talent acquisition process to deliver better, more qualified resources who provide a superior fit, technically and culturally, for client work environments.

Contact:

Mandy Stoffel

Chief Marketing Officer

310.595.5655

[email protected]

SOURCE DataStaff Advisors

Related Links

http://datastaffadvisors.com

