Staffing Company's Free Mental Health Counseling Program Helps 96% of Employees Manage Stress More Effectively

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading professional services and staffing company, found that 96% of employees enrolled in the company's free mental health counseling program manage stress more effectively.

In 2022, Insight Global CEO Bert Bean announced a $3 million investment in services and training programs to support the mental health of its employees, including free mental health counseling. Since then, the program is still active with over 50% of the company's employees enrolled in the counseling program.

"It's been a tough year for our industry, but this is one investment we're proud to continue to offer to our employees," said Bert Bean, CEO. "Between economic uncertainties and the nature of the world today, it's more important than ever that we remain steadfast in putting our people and their well-being first."

Additional data from employees enrolled in the program found:

93% of employees said counseling has helped them develop new coping skills

92% of employees said counseling helped them be more proactive in and out of the office

"This program has literally changed my life," said one anonymous employee. "I am so thankful for the opportunity it's given me to know myself better, to work with others better, and to function inside and outside of work better."

Other programs the company has launched in addition to free mental health counseling include mental health leadership training for all company leaders and peer-to-peer support groups.

As a company that rallies around caring for others, Bean takes the topic of mental health seriously because it's personal to him. "We all have our low points. We all have our histories. Those things that haunt and isolate us. At IG, we believe no one should suffer alone."

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international professional services and staffing company specializing in delivering talent and technical solutions to Fortune 1000 companies across the IT, Non-IT, Healthcare, and Engineering industries. With over 70 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and global staffing capabilities in 50+ countries, our teams of tech-enabled recruiters are dedicated to finding the right talent and technical solutions to help our customers thrive. At our core, our mission is to develop people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them.

SOURCE Insight Global