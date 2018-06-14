Staffing Employment Sets Record High for First Quarter

"Staffing employment continues to grow as the demand for qualified talent increases, creating employment opportunities across most sectors," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "Job seekers are turning to staffing agencies in this robust hiring market to pinpoint short-term and long-term employment opportunities that best match their skills sets and career goals."

Temporary and contract staffing sales totaled $32.86 billion in the first quarter of 2018, 2.5% higher than in the same quarter of 2017.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, staffing employment and sales typically peak in the fourth quarter, decline in the first quarter, and grow in subsequent quarters. That seasonal pattern held, with staffing employment contracting by 7.0% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018, and staffing sales declining by 5.9%.

