Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Names 24 Seven one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in 2024

24 Seven also secures spot on SIA's annual Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the U.S. list

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has again earned recognition from Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. Additionally, 24 Seven was named one of the Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the country.

Each year, SIA recognizes staffing firms that generated $100 million or more in revenue in the prior year on its prestigious Largest Staffing Firms list. SIA also highlights the top companies that generated at least $25 million in U.S. marketing and creative staffing revenue on its Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firm list.

The dual recognitions by SIA underscores 24 Seven's significant market growth, driven by strategic acquisitions in recent years. The company completed its eighth acquisition in April, further enhancing its capabilities as an end-to-end talent solutions provider. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, 24 Seven has solidified its position as a leader in the marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions space, helping organizations adapt to today's rapidly evolving market.

"We are truly honored to once again receive these recognitions from SIA, which is such a widely respected and closely watched organization in our industry," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "These achievements reflect 24 Seven's continual growth and dedication to meeting our clients' needs with top-tier marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions and services."

In addition to these honors, 24 Seven has garnered many other accolades this year:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

