Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Names Shane Jackson of Jackson Healthcare to Its 2020 "Staffing 100" List

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its president, Shane Jackson, has been named to the newly published list of the top 100 North American staffing leaders by Staffing Industry Analysts, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Inclusion on SIA's 2020 list marks the third year in a row that Jackson has received this prestigious honor.

The list, known as the Staffing 100, recognizes individuals who are shaping the industry, influencing the workforce solutions ecosystem and positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of workers and job seekers across the economy. Now in its ninth year, the Staffing 100 includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, legal advisors, data scientists and more, from companies both large and small, and from online staffing to more traditional firms.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

