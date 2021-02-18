Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Names Shane Jackson of Jackson Healthcare to Its 2021 "Staffing 100" List

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies, today announced that its president, Shane Jackson, has been named to the newly published list of the top 100 North American staffing leaders by Staffing Industry Analysts, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Inclusion on SIA's 2021 Staffing 100 marks the fourth consecutive year that Jackson has been named to the prestigious list.

SIA's Staffing 100 recognizes the best and brightest of the staffing industry and comprises men and women who are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions, shaping the industry, and positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of workers and job seekers across the economy. Now in its 10th year, the Staffing 100 include CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, workforce specialists, legal advisors, data scientists and more from companies both large and small, and from online staffing to more traditional firms.

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, executive search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and over 7,500 clinician providers covering all 50 U.S. states, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm, with over $1 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020's Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

