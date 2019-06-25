Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Brings Proprietary Methodology to Dallas

"NEXTAFF is a fantastic organization that will be truly beneficial to the thriving Dallas market," Shah said. "The support structure at NEXTAFF is unique compared to other organizations. The operating model not only creates a successful foundation for the franchise owner, but the company's methodology also ensures success for our clients."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Saumil has been a part of the information technology field for more than two decades," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and president at NEXTAFF. "He has an in-depth knowledge and understanding of how the industry works, which offers him an advantage when it comes to serving clients. Dallas is growing, with new startups and businesses continuing to pop up. This is a great time for NEXTAFF to enter the area."

The office will be located at 17440 Dallas Parkway, Suite 130 in Dallas. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/north-dallas-tx/.

"I'm a strong believer of positive thinking in the workplace," Shah said. "Throughout my career, I've worked to create strong teams and help employees improve their productivity while increasing their skillsets. Partnering with NEXTAFF gives me the ability to do this on a much larger scale, and I can't wait to help Dallas companies find the best talent to fill their positions."

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

