Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Boulder Office

Successful executive brings 20 years sales and marketing talent to the Boulder Staffing market.

BOULDER, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location in Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder staffing office is owned and operated by Adam Cole. "The office will serve Boulder and the surrounding area and will offer light industrial, clerical and call center staffing solutions to employers, including warehouse and manufacturing, from entry level to management," said Cole.

Cole added, "At NEXTAFF of Boulder, we care about the people of our community. Our mission is to be a trusted staffing partner to the companies in the Boulder and Broomfield areas and help individuals make the most of their skills in the right opportunities. I'm looking forward to using the tools NEXTAFF provides to make that ideal match between candidates and employers."

"Adam is a well-seasoned sales and marketing executive with a great staff. They have only been open a short period of time and are already seeing strong demand for our staffing services. I expect him to do extremely well in the Boulder and Broomfield markets." said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of the franchisor, NEXTAFF.

The office is located at 400 S McClaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO 80027. More information can be found at Boulder, CO - NEXTAFF.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

