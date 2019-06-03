Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens First Location in Oregon

Owned and operated by Alvin Montances, the office will serve Beaverton, Portland and the surrounding Washington County area and offer staffing solutions to businesses in the information technology industry. Montances is a U.S. military veteran with 20 years of IT experience, including time spent as a senior network engineer providing engineering, sustainment and integration solutions to various Department of Defense entities.

"I've been on both sides of an interview, and I understand how important it is to identify the right talent for a position," Montances said. "The beauty of the NEXTAFF system is that it offers a unique advantage to both the candidate and the company seeking to fill a position because our methodology ensures the best possible fit for all involved. Staffing firms are a dime a dozen, but NEXTAFF has a proven track record of finding the best talent possible."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.

"Alvin has a long history with the IT field, which gives him a deeper appreciation and understanding of what's happening in the industry," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "His experience, combined with the NEXTAFF methodology, offers a powerful combination for meeting the staffing needs of the Beaverton area."

The office will be located at 4800 SW Griffith Drive, Suite 102, in Beaverton. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/beaverton-or/.

"Over the last two decades, I've had some great experiences in IT," Montances said. "I've also had some experiences that were absolute nightmares. All of these moments made me who I am today, though, and I'm going to use them to help each and every person that walks in the door. Working with NEXTAFF is giving me the opportunity to change lives, and I can't wait to get started."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

