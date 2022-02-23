Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Tulsa Office

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa healthcare staffing office is owned by Matt Pauly and will serve all of Oklahoma. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, PCW, RCA, CAN, CMA, LPN, and RN.

" At Nextaff of Tulsa, we care about the people of our region. Our mission is to be a trusted partner to the great healthcare facilities in the area by providing high quality healthcare staff to those in need of care. We take great pride in serving our community in this way." Said Pauly.

"We are excited to open our first location in Oklahoma," said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Matt has a great sales and talent acquisition background for this business. His competitiveness and drive combined with the NEXTAFF infrastructure will serve the healthcare community of Tulsa and Oklahoma very well."

The office is located at 8801 South Yale Ave, Suite 405, Tulsa, OK. More information can be found at Tulsa, OK - Nextaff.

"As demand for caregivers and nurses continues to skyrocket upward, we at Nextaff, are enthralled to help skilled nursing facilities & assisted living facilities connect with high quality talent to ensure the facilities and the caregivers are able to provide the best care to all those in need." Said Pauly.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

SOURCE NEXTAFF