Staffing Leader and SIA 40 under 40, Nimitt Sharma, joins Glider AI to lead strategic solutions

As the company continues its journey to transform the recruiting industry, Glider AI CEO, Satish Kumar, plans to leverage Sharma due to his long history of supporting enterprise contingent hiring programs and DE&I initiatives. "We're elated about Nimitt's decision to join the team. His experience is invaluable and a differentiator for our company."

In 2021, the company reported high growth and brought in industry veteran Ben Walker to lead Operations and Customer Success. Since then, the company has hired other notable staffing industry veterans, including Christina Hilton from Pontoon Solutions and Eric Messinger, with former roles at Allegis, TEKSystems, and Kelly Services.

About Glider AI

Glider AI Talent Quality Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, live coding/video interviews, recruitment automation and more to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs.

Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, Capital One, and FINRA trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.

