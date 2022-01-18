Staffing Shifts at Research Director, Inc.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the December 31st, 2021 retirement of Partner, Charlie Sislen, Research Director, Inc. is implementing several significant staff changes and promotions to take place during the first quarter of 2022.

Kathryn Boxill and Nicole Somerville Anne Doyle,Nakia Smith and Hayden Waugh

Kathryn Boxill (top left), will be creating and leading the new Quality Control Team as the Quality Control Team Manager. Kathryn has previously served as a Senior Consultant. Nicole Somerville (top right) will be transitioning into the Production Team Manager position from previously serving as a Sales Research Consultant. Anne Doyle (bottom left), will move into the Information Systems Administrator position from Operations Management. Nakia Smith and Hayden Waugh (bottom center and bottom right, respectively) will be moving from their Sales Research Consultant positions to join the Client Service Department as Client Service Consultants.

Research Director, Inc. looks forward to welcoming in 2022 with renewed focus on strengthening client relationships and improving overall quality excellence.

"The team we have assembled are all customer focused, experienced and extremely excited to take on new challenges as we grow. I am happy to see these long-time RDI stalwarts bring their skills to providing clients with unparalleled service and support," said CEO and Founder Marc Greenspan.

Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. Coined "The Ratings Experts" by their clients, the company helps radio stations' programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research.

