Staffmark Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Continued Transformation

Staffmark Group

01 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a leading provider of workforce solutions, today announces a series of leadership appointments that will further strengthen the company's growth plans as it continues to transform the future of work.  

"I am thrilled about the executives we've brought together to lead Staffmark Group's future growth! We're fortunate to have these remarkable individuals to help us keep pushing boundaries in our industry," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "Each of them has a history of creating value and putting people first, and I believe that their talents and experience combined with those of our existing leadership team will drive our continued success." 

Organizational changes and executive leadership appointments include: 

Nina Franco – SVP, Revenue Performance
Nina Franco has been named to the newly-created position of senior vice president of revenue performance, responsible for developing Staffmark Group's next generation of go-to-market strategies and sales training and management. Franco was previously responsible for exponentially growing one of the company's largest U.S. regions as a regional vice president. Prior to joining Staffmark Group in 2020, she held leadership roles in professional staffing with Randstad and Adecco. 

Eric Manning – SVP, Client Success
Eric Manning was named to the newly-formed role of senior vice president of client success, leading the organization's strategic initiatives to enhance service delivery and optimize client outcomes across all business lines and solution offerings. He joined Staffmark Group in 2019 as VP of professional services, responsible for expanding client services for its Hunter Hamilton and Digital People business lines. Previously, Manning led the strategic account function for Volt Workforce Solutions. 

Kari Oswold – SVP, Advantage xPO
Kari Oswold is the new senior vice president for Staffmark Group's Advantage xPO brand, responsible for strategic talent solutions, including managed services programs (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and business process outsourcing (BPO). Oswold brings over 20 years of experience in leading sales, operations, and recruiting teams to deliver impressive financial results, and most recently led sales and recruiting operations at Harvey Nash Group. 

Liza Palermo – SVP, Marketing 
Liza Palermo was recently appointed to the role of senior vice president of marketing, responsible for developing data-driven client and talent marketing strategies that drive enterprise-wide growth. She brings 30 years of experience in boosting revenues and brand equity through innovative marketing, change management, and talent acquisition and retention initiatives. Prior to joining Staffmark Group, Palermo served in leadership roles at EmployBridge and SFN Group and founded a successful consulting firm serving business-to-business clientele.  

To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.  

About Staffmark Group
Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com

About RGF Staffing
RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com

