Staffmark Group Announces New Executive Vice President Barbara Simmer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a family of staffing brands and proud member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, is pleased to announce that Barbara Simmer has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President for Staffmark commercial operations. With 20 years of industry leadership experience and a proven track record of growth, Simmer is well-equipped to implement the strategic vision and next generation of Staffmark client and talent solutions. In her new role, Simmer will work closely with senior leaders to improve branch and digital operations, service delivery, and client and talent engagement. Staffmark commercial operations include a comprehensive range of staffing and workforce solutions, including onsite, performance management, national accounts, managed services, RPO and BPO.

"We're thrilled to have Barbara continue to help shape our future initiatives and drive our vision forward," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "She has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of evolving client needs and ability to lead digital innovation and new methods for operational excellence."

Simmer has held multiple operational roles with Staffmark Group's commercial operations. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Digital Staffing Transformation and played a key role in Staffmark Group's collaboration with Indeed Flex, gaining valuable experience in change management, product development, and client success.

"I am honored to take an expanded role in the continued growth and success of Staffmark, working alongside an incredibly talented and dynamic team to further solidify our organization's leadership role in the staffing industry," said Simmer.

About Staffmark Group: Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing and Recruit Group, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing:

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

