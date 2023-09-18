Staffmark Group Kicks Off Job Fest 2023 - A Celebration of Employee Appreciation and Opportunity

News provided by

Staffmark Group

18 Sep, 2023, 09:16 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a leading provider of workforce solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Job Fest 2023, a recruiting and retention campaign designed to connect job seekers with new opportunities and reward hardworking employees.

Continue Reading
Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention campaign designed to connect job seekers with new opportunities and reward hardworking employees. It is hosted by Staffmark Group’s commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. This year's event include a $100k Giveaway, with $1,000 going to 100 winners over the course of 10 weeks.
Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention campaign designed to connect job seekers with new opportunities and reward hardworking employees. It is hosted by Staffmark Group’s commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. This year's event include a $100k Giveaway, with $1,000 going to 100 winners over the course of 10 weeks.

The annual event is hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. It is held during the fall months, a peak season for many of their industrial and warehouse clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for employees. This year, Staffmark Group is giving away a total of $100,000, with $1,000 going to 100 winners over the course of 10 weeks.

Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark employees will earn an entry in the contest for every 32+-hour week they work. The more weeks they work, the more chances they will have to win. Winners will be selected at random each week, and they will be shared on social media and the Job Fest website, www.worknowandwin.com.

Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the annual event: "Staffmark Group's vision is to be the heart between people and jobs, and Job Fest one way we give back to the people who drive our success. We're thrilled to impact 100 lives this year! This will be the largest group of winners we've had during Job Fest, and we have ambitious goals to also hire a record number of people during this year's event. It's going to be an exciting peak season!"

Job Fest kicks off today, September 18. The first group of winners will be announced the week of October 1 and the final winners will be announced the week of December 3.

To stay updated on Job Fest, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group
Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing
RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

SOURCE Staffmark Group

Also from this source

RGF Connect: Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers for People Around the World

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.