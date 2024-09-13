Stafford County Public Schools & Madison Energy Infrastructure Unveil Virginia's Largest School Solar Array

"Yesterday's ribbon cutting marks an exciting step forward for our school and community. The installation of this rooftop solar array not only reduces our environmental footprint, but also serves as a powerful educational tool for our students," said Chris R. Fulmer, Acting Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. "Through this project, students are learning the real-world benefits of renewable energy and how it contributes to a sustainable future."

This 1.8-megawatt project, consisting of 3,300 solar panels, will save the school system an estimated $2.8 million in electric bills over the next 25 years due to the size and efficiency of the on-site generation from the solar rooftop array. The rooftop will also generate 54 million kilowatt hours of clean energy and offset 41,583 tons of CO2.

"It's an honor to partner with Stafford County Public Schools on this monumental project, with implications for school systems across Virginia as they look toward the future of clean energy," said Rich Allevi, Vice President of Energy Solutions with MEI. "We are grateful for systems like Stafford Schools that are prioritizing clean energy and as a result, savings to their school system and ongoing education for their students. This project at North Stafford High School will pave the way for a greener outlook while serving as an inspirational model for other school districts across the state and nation."

Installation of this project began in February of this year, and yesterday's ribbon-cutting ceremony officially marks the completion of the project.

"This rooftop solar array represents a significant milestone for our school division," said Maureen Siegmund, Stafford School Board Chair. "We are proud to be a part of this energy and cost savings project, while also providing our students with real-world educational opportunities to engage in this field at North Stafford High School."

In addition to savings for the school system, this project will provide students with continuous learning opportunities. Students will engage with MEI's Solar Empowered Schools curriculum, which integrates real-time data from the solar panels into energy and science lessons, providing invaluable insights into renewable energy and environmental stewardship. Students have already begun participation in MEI's interactive learning opportunities, including solar-empowered school modules and VR educational tours of the rooftop.

According to Dr. Pamela Yeung, who serves on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, representing the Garrisonville District, not only is this project significant for North Stafford High School, but for the entire county as well.

"This project exemplifies how we can inspire environmental stewardship in our students and the broader community," Yeung said. "Together, we are shaping a more sustainable, environmentally conscious future for Stafford County."

Supporting materials for media use about the ribbon-cutting event and project, including visuals, statements and remarks from representatives, are available using this Dropbox link.

About Stafford County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools (Stafford Schools) serves a diverse and mobile population of 32,000 students in 33 schools in a county that covers 280 square miles. Stafford County has an estimated total resident population of 167,421. Stafford Schools is a high-performing school division as evidenced by all of its schools being fully accredited.

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. Our robust portfolio—comprised of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states—is bolstered by the strength of our globally renowned investors and capital partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of services from project development and engineering to construction, financing, and long-term asset management. What sets us apart is our team's commitment to addressing complex challenges and making the transition to clean energy simple, efficient, and profitable. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers. Learn more at www.madisonei.com

Stafford Schools Contact:

Sandra Osborn | Chief Communications Officer

540-310-8002 | [email protected]

Additional Media Contact:

Julia Conlon

804-432-7733 | [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Energy Infrastructure