STAG Industrial Announces Promotion Of William R. Crooker To President

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced the promotion of William R. Crooker to the position of President, in addition to his current positions as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

"I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Bill to the additional role of President," said Ben Butcher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This new role is reflective of Bill's contributions to our success and to his maturation as a leader of our Company."

Mr. Crooker has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer since 2016. Previously, Mr. Crooker served as Chief Accounting Officer from 2011 to 2016 and Senior Vice President of Capital Markets from 2015 to 2016. Prior to the formation of the Company, Mr. Crooker served as Chief Accounting Officer for its predecessor STAG Capital Partners, LLC from 2010 to 2011, where he was responsible for accounting, tax, and financial reporting. From 2002 to 2010, Mr. Crooker worked for KPMG LLP in its real estate practice, focusing primarily on publicly-traded REITs. Mr. Crooker is a certified public accountant and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Bentley University.

"Under Ben Butcher's leadership, STAG has developed a very strong senior management team in all functional areas, including Bill Crooker, who has been a major contributor to STAG's success throughout his years with the Company," said Larry Guillemette, Lead Independent Director of the Company. "Our Board of Directors is confident that the leadership and operational excellence Bill has demonstrated will enable him to drive the Company's strategic agenda and extend its success as we move forward."

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio consists of 494 buildings in 39 states with approximately 99.1 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

