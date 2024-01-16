STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2023 DIVIDENDS

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends to holders of its common stock.

The tax treatment for the common stock dividend is detailed in the investor relations section on the Company's website and is summarized below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

TAX TREATMENT OF 2023 COMMON DISTRIBUTIONS CUSIP # 8524J 102











Ticker Symbol: STAG











Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution

Per Share 2023 Ordinary

Taxable Dividends 2023 Capital Gain

Distribution (3)(4) 2023 Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain (1) 2023 Return of

Capital Per Share Section 199A

Dividends (2) 12/30/22 01/17/23 $0.121667 $0.101881 $0.019786 $0.007360 $0.000000 $0.101881 01/31/23 02/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 02/28/23 03/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 03/31/23 04/17/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 04/28/23 05/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 05/31/23 06/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 06/30/23 07/17/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 07/31/23 08/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 08/31/23 09/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 09/29/23 10/16/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 10/31/23 11/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 11/30/23 12/15/23 $0.122500 $0.102579 $0.019921 $0.007410 $0.000000 $0.102579 12/29/23 01/16/24 $0.015845 $0.013268 $0.002577 $0.000959 $0.000000 $0.013268 Total

$1.485012 $1.243518 $0.241494 $0.089829 $0.000000 $1.243518















(1) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distribution.



(2) The amount reported as Ordinary Taxable Dividends is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A.



(3) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 100% of the total Capital Gain Distribution to shareholders for tax year ended December 31, 2023.

(4) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), STAG Industrial, Inc. is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The One Year Amounts and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2023 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2023. The December 2023 monthly common stock dividend that was declared on October 11, 2023, and paid on January 16, 2024, of $0.122500 per share will be considered a dividend partially attributable to 2023 and 2024 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consists of 568 buildings in 41 states with approximately 112.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE STAG Industrial, Inc.