STAG Industrial Appoints Jit Kee Chin To Board Of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) announced today the appointment of Jit Kee Chin to its Board of Directors effective as of January 1, 2020.

Dr. Chin has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Suffolk Construction Corporation Inc., a national privately held general contractor since 2017 and additionally as Chief Innovation Officer since 2019. In her roles, Dr. Chin is responsible for building a new capability for Suffolk, setting vision and strategy, driving business insight through analytics and operationalizing the data transformation. At Suffolk, she sits on the Enterprise Steering Committee, which governs development and implementation of strategic initiatives, and is part of the leadership team focused on disruptive technologies. Prior to joining Suffolk, she served in various positions with McKinsey & Company, a global strategy consulting company, including as Senior Expert in Analytics, where she specialized in the design and implementation of end-to-end analytics transformations, and as Associate Principal, where she focused on strategic, commercial and analytics consulting for transport, travel, hospitality and logistics clients. Dr. Chin holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from the California Institute of Technology.

"We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Jit Kee Chin to our Board of Directors. We expect Dr. Chin's oversight, expertise and advice to be of great value in general. In particular, we look forward to her insights as we develop our data, analytics and technology infrastructure," said Benjamin S. Butcher, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board.

Visit the Company's website to learn more about other members of its Board of Directors. Dr. Chin was identified through a national search conducted by Diversified Search.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio consists of 430 buildings in 37 states with approximately 86.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

