Stage 1 Fund Participates in Scotch Porter's Funding

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch Porter, the producer of multi-purpose, handmade better-for-you, male grooming products closed a funding round that was led by Stage 1 Fund. Stage 1 Fund continues to focus on consumer-driven brands by providing financial support and strategic guidance to emerging brands that are demonstrating significant growth.

Calvin Quallis founded Scotch Porter in 2015. He quit his corporate job to follow his passion and opened a barbershop, following in his mother's footsteps. From there, he worked out of his kitchen using botanicals and other nontoxic and non-carcinogenic ingredients to make products that would solve his customer's needs.

Calvin Quallis, founder and CEO of Scotch Porter, shared, "It's been such a pleasurable experience working with Jeremy Triefenbach, the Stage 1 Financial team, and Stage 1 Fund. We look forward to this second phase of growth with such solid partners behind us."

Stage 1 Fund is a consumer-focused Venture Capital Fund, leveraging both a proprietary pipeline of investment prospects and first-hand quantitative and qualitative diligence through its counterpart Stage 1 Financial. The invaluable data from Stage 1 Financial's service business combined with deep analytical expertise significantly reduces the risk profile of investments, leading to a higher probability of return for investors. Current investments include HATCH, Herbivore Botanicals, Lemon Perfect, Ellis Brooklyn, Spudsy, Freck Beauty, Cybele's Free to Eat, SAIE, Bond Pet Foods and Scotch Porter.

David Bartholomew, Partner of Stage 1 Fund, added, "Stage 1 Fund is extremely excited to partner with Calvin Quallis and the Scotch Porter team. Scotch Porter has come to market with superior men's grooming products which have been validated by their strong customer base across all SKUs and through the recurring purchases by this loyal customer base. The brand is poised for explosive growth going forward via significant distribution at national retailers and DTC channels. We look forward to our continued partnership and support of this amazing brand through Stage 1 Fund and the Stage 1 Financial team."

Katy Triefenbach, CEO at Stage 1 Financial, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Scotch Porter to the Stage 1 Fund family. From the first moment I met Calvin, I knew he was an entrepreneur we wanted to support. Scotch Porter is not only positioned to provide products in a category ripe for disruption, but Calvin himself has an irresistible personality. Our team at Stage 1 Financial enjoys working with him and helping to build his brand. I believe the next 12 months will be such an exciting time for the entire Scotch Porter team."

Scotch Porter is for men who want to look their best at all times — and not in that gym 45 hours a week #FitFam kind of way (but hey, that's okay, too). The company has developed a line that takes facial hair to the next level. "We exist to provide healthy and effective products that help men to feel confident and look their best as they set out to explore the world and build their dreams." — Calvin Quallis. See more at scotchporter.com.

Stage 1 Fund has built a robust and proprietary pipeline of deal flow through its affiliate Stage 1 Financial, which provides outsourced corporate services to consumer companies that are potential investment candidates. This unique and advantageous model applies quantitative and qualitative protocols via the core business of Stage 1 Financial, thereby heavily vetting potential investment opportunities prior to deploying capital. Stage 1 Fund is also focused on consumer brands that are driven by sustainability, environmental concerns, female and minority-founded companies. Learn more at stage1fund.com.

