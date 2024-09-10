Stage 2 Capital Welcomes 2024 Cohort to Catalyst, a Hands-On, Go-to-Market (GTM) Acceleration Program for Founders to Achieve GTM-Fit

"We chose Catalyst due to Stage 2 Capital's unparalleled GTM prowess and deep bench of best-in-class industry practitioners," said Julia Tolmachyov, Co-founder and CEO at DayZero (2024 Catalyst Cohort). "We're at a critical inflection point in our GTM journey as we begin to establish processes and hire a GTM team, and we couldn't be happier to have Stage 2 and their expansive network of LPs by our side. We're looking forward to learning frameworks from the Stage 2 team and tactical execution from practitioners, both of which are a need-to-have for our success."

Companies accepted into Catalyst receive a $200K investment and participate in the 12-week Catalyst Curriculum which provides founders with hands-on training in building scalable revenue engines and distills Stage 2 Capital's Science of Scaling methodology into actionable steps across GTM strategies, customer success playbooks, hiring scorecards, compensation planning, etc. Additionally, founders receive direct guidance from Catalyst's group of elite, GTM executive LPs from top B2B software companies including Databricks, Procore, Crossbeam, Stripe, Rippling, Datadog, UiPath, LinkedIn, Salesforce, Amplitude, Zendesk, among others.

Stage 2 Capital Catalyst Fuels Growth and Follow-on Funding

Since Catalyst's launch in 2021, Catalyst companies have experienced tremendous growth and progress. One-third of the 2022 Catalyst Cohort grew ARR 10x within a year of graduating. Catalyst has also been instrumental in preparing startups for future fundraising, with many graduates like Metaplane , nodaFi , Rally , and MedScout securing funding rounds shortly after completing the program.

After closing a $15M Series A, Skylar Talley, Co-founder and CEO of MedScout (2022 Catalyst Cohort), remarked, "Stage 2 Capital Catalyst was a game-changer. It helped us pinpoint exactly where we stood in our journey to product-market fit and provided a clear roadmap to scaling Go-to-Market Fit. Their guidance was foundational in shaping my perspective on essential early-stage company-building, including capitalization and understanding timing and profile for key roles. Catalyst helped us make informed decisions that set us up for sustainable success."

About Stage 2 Capital

Stage 2 Capital is the first go-to-market venture capital firm, combining capital and GTM execution expertise. Leveraging its elite LP base of 800+ senior executives from unicorns and Fortune 500 companies, Stage 2 Capital helps portfolio companies scale revenue and accelerate growth. Co-founded in 2018 by Jay Po, former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, and Mark Roberge, founding CRO at HubSpot, Stage 2 Capital invests in B2B software companies at seed and Series A. To learn more, please visit https://www.stage2.capital

