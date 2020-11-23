Stage 2 Security Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 HACS SIN

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded Stage 2 Security LLC the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) through their Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Information Technology. This allows Federal agencies a quicker way to procure specialized cybersecurity services from S2.

SIN: 54151HACS

S2 provides experienced professionals to support, security engineering and architecture services, penetration testing, cybersecurity monitoring, and information assurance.

For information on Stage 2 Security Federal practice, please visit: https://stage2sec.com/federal

About Stage 2 Security

Launched in 2014 and renamed in 2017, Stage 2 Security (S2) was founded by former National Security Agency (NSA) security experts who continue their passion for the industry by building a company dedicated to cybersecurity. S2 is a privately held solely focused cybersecurity small business headquartered in Lehi, UT with offices in McLean, VA. Since inception, S2 has specialized in adversary simulation, protection, and prevention. Our mission is: "To expedite the arrival of a secure cyberspace by OUTPLAYING YOUR ADVERSARY."

Contact: George McKenzie

Phone: 443-351-7630

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Stage 2 Security LLC

Related Links

https://www.stage2sec.com/

