STAGE ACCESS™ Launches North America "Opening Night" Week Beginning Monday, October 26th

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAGE ACCESS™, the new streaming service dedicated to the performing arts, highlighting iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theater, announces its "Opening Night" for Monday, October 26th after successful "previews."

The week-long opening night celebration features multiple world premieres:

Monday, October 26th at 7 pm ET

92Y's

Lyrics & Lyricists™ Preludes Series

George Gershwin: Bidin' My Time

Thursday, October 29th at 8pm ET

London Symphony Orchestra

Kevin John Edusei conducts

Felix Mendelssohn's Midsummer Night's Dream, Lili Boulager's D'Un Matin De Printemps, Robert Schumann's Symphony No 1 OP 38 Spring

Sunday, November 1st at 8pm ET

A STAGE ACCESS™ Original Production

Yo-Yo Ma

Bach, Six Solo Cello Suites from the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Athens

"We are thrilled to bring iconic performances from the world's top arts organizations to a wide audience," says Bruce H. Lipnick, Founder. "What makes STAGE ACCESS™ particularly unique is its growing list of direct collaborations with arts organizations and our production of content that aligns with their artistic vision. We aren't simply licensing, taping and putting shows online; we created STAGE ACCESS™ to ensure arts organizations receive the funding they need by accessing new revenue streams. The STAGE ACCESS™ launch was scheduled before the global pandemic and the crisis heightens the importance of our mission."

"Nothing will or should replace live performance," says Tripp Hornick, Managing Director. "Streaming is critical to the arts ecosystem as it brings content to people who are unable to attend due to a host of access issues from cost to geography to health."

STAGE ACCESS™ offers a 7 Day Free Trial. Monthly subscriptions are $7.99 with annual subscriptions set at $69.99.

STAGE ACCESS™ Opening Week service is streamed on the ViewLift platform, a leading end-to-end solutions partner, creating, launching and monetizing video applications across mobile, over-the-top, connected TV and game consoles.

"We are pleased to work with ViewLift; we selected them as a technology collaborator due to their broad cross-platform expertise and their commitment to expanding arts access," said Bruce H. Lipnick.

"The global pandemic and economic slow-down have struck every sector, but few as severely as the arts community," noted ViewLift's CEO Rick Allen. "STAGE ACCESS™ is using the latest in technology to bring this vital programming from the world's leading artists to fans hungry for wonderful entertainment. We are proud to be a part of the STAGE ACCESS™ Opening Week."

ABOUT STAGE ACCESS™

Having begun "previews" in June and with its North America "opening night" week beginning October 26th, STAGE ACCESS™ is the on-demand streaming platform dedicated to the performing arts, highlighting iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theater. Featuring a growing list of arts original programming including Yo-Yo Ma at the Odeon in Athens, STAGE ACCESS™ is available on the web at www.stageaccess.com and native apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations, and with operations led by Tripp Hornick of Quince Street Strategy, STAGE ACCESS™ is Bringing The Stage To You™.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift's founding team brings years of domain experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) and strong industry relationships to offer a complete end-to-end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across all major device platforms. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Comcast Ventures, and Clark Enterprises, as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Terry Semel, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: Monumental Sports Network; Professional Fighters League; Universal Kids; Outdoor TV; SuperCross; TEGNA; Nexstar; and Lax Sports Network.

