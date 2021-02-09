Stage Acquires Coops and Feathers, a Global Provider of Specialized Chicken Products

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage, a specialized growth venture fund that invests in technology enabled and consumer products businesses in need of fresh capital and operating expertise, today announced it has acquired Coops and Feathers ("the Company"), a trusted provider of specialized chicken products to the US, Canada, Europe and Asia.

"Joining Stage is an incredible opportunity for the Company," said Victoria Coopman, CEO and Founder of Coops and Feathers. "Since shifting our focus to Coops and Feathers in 2018, we have developed a strong base with our core product portfolio and expanded into nutritional natural chicken treats with our new Healthy Hen line of products. The depth of resources that Stage provides in marketing, operational sourcing and supply chain and financial expertise will be indispensable as we build the foundation for scalable growth."

Coops and Feathers – formerly Innovation Pet – was founded in 2012 and raised capital in 2016 while appearing on Shark Tank. The Company provides back yard chicken keepers with treats, solutions, accessories and coops that encourage a healthy, happy life for their chickens. In 2019 the Coops and Feathers launched Healthy Hen, a product line that gives chicken owners an all-natural alternative to typical chicken treats.

"We look forward to bringing Coops and Feathers into our portfolio," Krista Morgan, Stage General Partner commented. "Urban chicken keeping became popular in the United States in 2007 and has shown year over year growth since. The emergence of Covid-19 and the egg shortage in the spring of 2020 have further driven the desire of city dwellers to be self-sufficient. Current trends and market conditions make for a solid runway for Coops and Feathers and we are pleased to have such a strong leader in Victoria Coopman as we navigate 2021."

Coops and Feathers, Inc. is a US based chicken products company dedicated to improving the lives of animals and their caregivers. The Company offers unique chicken coops and coop accessories, as well as, all-natural chicken treats and behavioral sprays and powders under its Healthy Hen product line. Coops and Feathers products can be found in big box retailers and major rural lifestyle retailers in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's products are also sold in the US, direct to consumer through Amazon, Wayfair and Shopify. For more information visit: https://www.coopsandfeathers.com

Stage, founded in 2009, is a private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations, or growth. Stage offers early stage small and medium-sized enterprises both the capital and management expertise to rethink their approach to growth. Visit https://www.stagefund.com for additional information.

