Stage Acquires ThirdChannel, a National Leader in Optimizing Retail Execution and In-store Customer Experience

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage, a turnaround venture fund that invests in technology enabled and consumer products businesses in need of fresh capital and specialized operating expertise, today announced it has acquired ThirdChannel, a SaaS business which enables consumer brands to manage in-store customer experience at scale with ease and precision.

"ThirdChannel has built an impressive and unique technological platform that sets them apart," Ingrid Alongi, Stage General Partner commented. "They excel in providing efficient and highly valued services to improve in-store performance for the brands they work with, and we believe Stage will be a catalyst to continued growth. The Company's proprietary technology, robust customer base and impressive team make this acquisition an important addition to our portfolio."

ThirdChannel provides its clients personalized presence in stores with its Field Agent Network and the Company's proprietary Field Management System. The Company also delivers actionable data analytics to its clients, using data collected by the Field Management System.

"We are excited to be partnering with Stage, a firm with significant experience developing SaaS businesses," said Brian Tervo, CEO of ThirdChannel. "With their operational expertise and support, we will be able to refocus on providing specialized products and services and growing our market share."

"I look forward to remaining on the board and working with the team at Stage," said ThirdChannel founder, Gina Ashe. "Additionally, I am pleased that Brian Tervo has been promoted the position of CEO. His intricate knowledge of the business and established leadership makes this a natural transition that will be stabilizing for the Company and our clients."

ThirdChannel's retail intelligence platform is used by the world's leading brands and retailers to know what's happening — or should be happening —on the ground in thousands of stores, and to identify opportunities to improve in-store experience and ultimately drive higher sales. The Web-based auditing platform integrates real-time data from teams on the ground in stores with POS, inventory, traffic, and other sources of data to reveal retail execution issues. The system generates action plans that guide in-store efforts, unlocking sales potential and quantifying results with measurable ROI. Need additional resources in stores? ThirdChannel matches an exclusive, on-brand force for brands and retailers to flex up presence in stores. To learn more, visit thirdchannel.com, read our blog Mind the Store, or follow us on Twitter @ThirdChannel3C.

Stage, founded in 2009, is a private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations, or growth. Stage offers early stage small and medium-sized enterprises both the capital and management expertise to rethink their approach to growth. Visit https://www.stagefund.com for additional information.

