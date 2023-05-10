Stage Front VIP Announces New Partnership with Claressa Shields

StageFront VIP will sponsor Claressa Shields as she defends her undisputed MiddleWeight titles.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front VIP are delighted to announce a new partnership with one of the biggest global stars in all combat sports, Claressa Shields. As a company that supports female fighters, we are honored and proud to be in partnership with the GWOAT Claressa Shields to bring amplified experiences with our Stage Front VIP platform. Now it's easier than ever for the fans to be up close to meet and greet, exclusive access to Clarissa's fights and to be part of unforgettable memories.

Boxer Claressa Shields

The current undefeated and undisputed MiddleWeight champion of the world is well on her way to cementing her legacy as the GWOAT and Stage Front VIP wants to bring her fans along on the journey with her to boxing immortality.

"It's a simple formula really." said VP of Marketing Christian Griffith, "Partner with the best athletes to create the best experiences. Claressa is one of the best and we are excited to support her in 2023"

"We have followed Claressa for a while now and we couldn't be more excited to have the GWOAT on Team Stage Front VIP." said Tulaib Faizy, VP of Strategic Partnerships.

"Team Shields is very excited to partner with Stage Front to provide exclusive VIP Experience packages for the historic Shields vs Gabriels fight June 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit," said Mark Taffet, ManManager of Claressa Shields, and President of Mark Taffet Media, "Detroit is one of America's greatest boxing cities and Claressa Shields is the GWOAT – the Greatest Woman of All Time. We want Claressa's fans to have the opportunity of enjoying the ultimate experience at the first-ever boxing event at Little Caesars Arena as we bring big-time boxing back to Detroit."

About Stage Front VIP

Stage Front VIP serves as the official partner of some of the top franchises in sports and entertainment, offering unparalleled access to the world's most sought-after events. Through partnerships with leading MMA, boxing, soccer, horse racing, and NASCAR organizations, Stage Front VIP can offer fans varied, unique, and exclusive access to VIP experiences around the globe.

