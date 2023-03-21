Stage Front VIP Partners with Combat Sports Media Hub Fight Hub TV

COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front VIP & Fight Hub TV have entered into a partnership that will offer access to VIP ticket packages and hospitality experiences to one of the largest boxing audiences on the internet.

Founded by broadcaster/host Marcos Villegas and with over 1.3 million subscribers, FightHub TV is a leading media outlet bringing daily video content from the world of boxing! With exclusive VIP package giveaways to marquee fights, exclusive interviews and more, the partnership will leverage the best of both worlds.

Fight Hub TV

"At Stage Front VIP, we like to partner with winners. Fight Hub TV has impressed us with their ability to capture an audience with real reporting and storytelling in the boxing arena," said VP of Marketing Christian Griffith, "It's clear they are dedicated to serving their audience with the best, and that fits perfectly into our brand positioning - to offer the best - the best VIP ticket packages for the best boxing event experience."

"We are excited to continue this partnership with Stagefront VIP and provide our audience and boxing fans with unique opportunities to connect and experience some of the biggest events in the sport of boxing," says Founder/Host of Fight Hub TV, Marcos Villegas, "Stagefront VIP provides some awesome 360 experiences through their packages that fans don't normally have a chance to experience - and we look forward to bringing those experiences this year in conjunction with them."

To stay tuned on exciting news, interviews and StageFront VIP giveaways, follow Fight Hub TV on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Stage Front VIP

Stage Front VIP serves as the official partner of some of the top franchises in sports and entertainment, offering unparalleled access to the world's most sought-after events. Through partnerships with leading MMA, boxing, soccer, horse racing, and NASCAR organizations, Stage Front VIP can offer fans varied, unique, and exclusive access to VIP experiences around the globe.

