Stage Front Welcomes Randy Denmyer as Vice President of Operations

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage Front is thrilled to announce that Randy Denmyer has joined the company as Vice President of Operations. Randy brings more than 27 years of leadership experience driving performance, building strong teams, and leading large-scale operational transformations.

Before joining Stage Front, Randy held multiple leadership roles at Element Fleet Management, most recently as Director of Collision Services, where he led national teams across contact center operations, repair management, and subrogation functions. Known for his collaborative approach and hands-on leadership style, Randy has a proven track record of creating scalable systems that deliver results.

"Stage Front continues to invest heavily in the people and infrastructure that power our growth," said Karl Roes, CEO of Stage Front. "Randy's experience leading large, performance-driven organizations makes him the perfect fit as we expand our technology, operations, and service capabilities to support our partners' success."

"As Stage Front moves through this exciting phase of expansion, operational excellence becomes more critical than ever," added Rob McFeaters, SVP and CIO. "Randy's expertise in process optimization and team development will help us scale efficiently while maintaining the quality and reliability our partners depend on."

"Joining Stage Front at this stage of its evolution is an incredible opportunity," said Randy Denmyer, Vice President of Operations. "The company's momentum and commitment to innovation are unmatched in the ticketing space. I'm excited to contribute to the next chapter of growth and help strengthen the operational backbone that supports everything Stage Front does."

Randy will lead Stage Front's operational strategy, working closely with leadership and department heads to streamline processes, enhance performance, and support the company's ongoing mission to deliver smarter tools and stronger partnerships for ticket brokers.

About Stage Front

Stage Front is a technology and consignment leader in the ticketing industry, helping brokers and partners streamline their operations through advanced tools, automation, and data-driven insights. With continuous investment in innovation and a focus on long-term partnership, Stage Front empowers ticket professionals to scale their businesses with confidence.

SOURCE Stage Front