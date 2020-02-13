Stage Lighting Market by Product, End-User, Fixture, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2025
Feb 13, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stage Lighting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stage lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
Key Market Insights
- The analysis of the global stage lighting market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the global market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
The stage lighting market is expected to witness rapid growth on account of the continuous increase in demand for live entertainment across the world. Strong demand for stage illumination fixtures and control solutions and the increased end-users' spending sentiments on music concerts and festivals worldwide are driving the market growth. Further, the increase in corporate sponsorship for music tours, venues, and events is contributing to growth.
With the increase in consumer spending sentiments since 2008-2009 economic recession and 2011-2012 Eurozone debt crisis, the prospect of the stage lighting market worldwide has improved. The rise of the global music industry and the increased number of live performances and concerts have boosted the demand for stage illumination.
The demand for stage illumination fixtures and control solutions from countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India has also grown due to the flourishing commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets. However, a relatively high cost of LEDs and low penetration of wireless digital technology remain the primary growth inhibitors in APAC countries such as China, India, and Latin America.
Market Segmentation
This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, fixture, application, and geography.
Parabolic aluminized reflectors (PARs) are the most widely used fixtures in the entertainment industry and generated over $440 million in 2019. The increasing emphasis on cost efficiency is driving stage illumination fixtures in the market. However, LED PARs are likely to witness high application in concerts and stage and lighting shows. The growing proliferation of LED PAR fixtures is expected to increase both in new installation as well as retrofit projects.
Moreover, the use of LED strip lights is increasing at worship places, museums, and art exhibitions. Cyc lights are an improvement over strip lights and are used to enlighten large surfaces as these devices are designed to wash a large curtain, scenery, or cyclorama evenly. The increased number of roadshow performances and art auction, and exhibitions and a high focus on backstage visualization are expected to contribute to the growth of strip/Cyc lighting across the globe.
The increasing number of live performances, music concerts, festivals, and growth in the number of music shows are expected to influence the growth of the segment. Latin America, which witnessed a low growth for concerts, is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing concert market in the world on account of growing partnerships between global concert organizers and local ones.
Growth prospects in the fixed installation segment is expected to be promising owing to the growth in commercial constructions and the increasing adoption of fixed lightings at worship places, gaming arenas, luxury hotels, gambling venues, stadiums, convention, and trade show centers during the forecast period.
Static lights are easy to use and offer constant illumination. They are extensively used in exhibition halls, tradeshows, convention centers, and theaters. These fixtures are also likely to find their usage in the touring rental segment. The demand for automated fixtures is likely to increase in schools and community theaters as they are becoming more cost-effective and easier to program. Automated/intelligent fixtures offer innovative features such as bright light with flexibility and can be remotely operated.
The conventional lighting segment is expected to witness steady growth as they are inexpensive. The market demand for conventional equipment is likely to increase in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The demand for LED stage lighting is expected to increase at a faster rate. The increased proliferation of LED devices is likely to fuel the growth of the market worldwide. These light sources offer longer lifespan, require no maintenance, and produce less heat. LED modules are also cost-effective.
As music festivals with live performances are attracting global tourists, the trend is expected to increase in emerging countries such as Asia and Africa. The rise of virtual reality and augmented reality is likely to influence live music performances. The population in France, Germany, the UK, the US, and Japan is expected to attend more music concerts than pubs and clubs. The increase in corporate events is also likely to influence the growth of stage lighting products.
North America is leading the corporate event market. Moreover, the rise in the wedding industry is expected to grow the demand for innovative lighting technologies. Dcor and themes are influenced mainly by the Indian film industry. This is expected to make the destination wedding a major trend. Hence, changing wedding trends is likely to increase the demand for stage lightings, thereby driving growth.
Insights by Geography
The penetration of stage lighting fixtures is expected to remain an all-time high in North America during the forecast period because of the increased replacement and upgrading of legacy systems in the region. The rise in tradeshows, the growth of the music industry, the increasing growth of the US economy, coupled with improved corporate profits and a surge in domestic travel, are expected to propel the growth. The EU regulations on energy-efficiency on conventional light sources are likely to generate demand for new installation as well as upgrades.
Europe is known as the leading destination for music festivals; therefore, these festivals generate the demand for stage lighting systems among event organizers. The festivals and concerts segment is expected to be contributed over $475 million to the market. The APAC region is expected to be driven by the recovery in the Japanese music market and the emergence of the Chinese media and film industries. Urbanization and increase in the APAC population are also likely to bolster the growth of entertainment, broadcasting, hospitality, exhibition, music concerts, and restaurant industries.
Insights by Vendors
The global stage lighting market is expected to be highly fragmented with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment is likely to drive vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The market concentration in developed countries is expected to be high.
In contrast, the market in developing economies such as China and India is at a nascent stage because of the entry of key global brands. Vendors compete in terms of product offerings and pricing. Vendors are also expected to use new business models and focus on developing portfolios to drive growth. The focus is likely to shift toward LED stage lighting fixtures as they are energy efficient and are likely to replace conventional fixtures.
The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Key global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in APAC and Latin America regions, which are fast-growing ones.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.1.1 Stage Lighting Variables
7.1.2 Functions of Stage Lighting
7.1.3 Protocols
7.1.4 Special Effects
7.1.5 Key Terminologies
7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.2.1 Economic Development
7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.2.3 Dual-Income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Growth Enablers
8.1 Expansion of Live Performance & Music Industry
8.2 Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Conferences, and Seminars
8.3 Increased Demand for Technically Advanced Products
9 Market Restraints
9.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
9.2 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
9.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
10 Growth Opportunities & Trends
10.1 Adoption of Smart Wireless Lighting Control
10.2 Increasing Number of Sporting Events
10.3 Growing Convergence of Pro AV and IoT
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Overview
11.1.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.1.2 Material/Substrate
11.1.3 Epitaxy
11.1.4 Package
11.1.5 Module
11.1.6 Lighting Fixture
11.1.7 Systems & Solutions
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Historical Data 20152018
12.2 Market Size & Forecast 20192025
12.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Product Segmentation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Stage Lighting Fixture
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Stage Lighting Fixture Type
14.3 Stage Lighting Based on Fixture Movement
14.4 Stage Lighting Based on Light Source
15 Lighting Control System
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Global Stage Lighting Controllers Market
15.4 Global Stage Lighting Visualizers Market
16 End Users
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Touring Rental
16.4 Fixed Installation
17 Application
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Concerts/Touring
17.4 Corporate Events
17.5 Weddings/Event
17.6 Houses of Worship
17.7 DJ Retail/Rec DJ
17.8 Fitness Sports
17.9 Theaters
17.10 Architectural and Commercial Installs
17.11 Broadcast Industry
17.12 Hospitality Industry
17.13 Nightclubs
18 Distribution Channel
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Manufacturer and their Channel Partners
18.3 Distributors in the channel network
18.4 Retail distribution in Lighting industry
18.5 Online Distribution Channel Network
19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
20 North America
21 Europe
22 APAC
23 Latin America
24 Middle East & Africa
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competitive Analysis
25.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
25.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 Harman International (Samsung)
26.1.1 Business Overview
26.1.2 Harman International (Samsung) in Global Stage Lighting Market
26.1.3 Major Product Offerings
26.1.4 Key Strategies
26.1.5 Key Strengths
26.1.6 Key Opportunities
26.2 OSRAM
26.3 Philips Lighting
27 Other Prominent Vendors
27.1 Absen America
27.1.1 Company Overview
27.1.2 Key Strength
27.1.3 Key Strategy
27.2 Altman
27.3 Antari
27.4 Apollo design technology
27.5 Ayrton
27.6 Blizzard Lighting
27.7 Chauvet Professional
27.8 Chroma-Q
27.9 city theatrical
27.10 core lighting
27.11 Dexel
27.12 Eaton Electric systems
27.13 Elektralite
27.14 Elation Lighting
27.15 Enttec
27.16 Epsilon Pro Lighting
27.17 ETC
27.18 German Light Products
27.19 Golden Sea
27.2 Kumho Electric
27.21 Leprecon
27.22 Litetronics International
27.23 Lycian Stage Lighting
27.24 MA Lighting
27.25 Mighty Bright
27.26 MLS
27.27 Nicolaudie
27.28 0energylighting
27.29 pathway connectivity
27.30 Proel
27.31 red lighting
27.32 Rosco
27.33 SGM
27.34 Studio Due
27.35 Techni-Lux
27.36 Teclumen
27.37 Ultra-Tech Lighting
27.38 Ushio Lighting
27.39 Zumtobel group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcpwqd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article