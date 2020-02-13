Stage Lighting Market by Product, End-User, Fixture, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stage Lighting Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stage lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global stage lighting market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the global market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The stage lighting market is expected to witness rapid growth on account of the continuous increase in demand for live entertainment across the world. Strong demand for stage illumination fixtures and control solutions and the increased end-users' spending sentiments on music concerts and festivals worldwide are driving the market growth. Further, the increase in corporate sponsorship for music tours, venues, and events is contributing to growth.



With the increase in consumer spending sentiments since 2008-2009 economic recession and 2011-2012 Eurozone debt crisis, the prospect of the stage lighting market worldwide has improved. The rise of the global music industry and the increased number of live performances and concerts have boosted the demand for stage illumination.



The demand for stage illumination fixtures and control solutions from countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India has also grown due to the flourishing commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets. However, a relatively high cost of LEDs and low penetration of wireless digital technology remain the primary growth inhibitors in APAC countries such as China, India, and Latin America.



Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, end-user, fixture, application, and geography.



Parabolic aluminized reflectors (PARs) are the most widely used fixtures in the entertainment industry and generated over $440 million in 2019. The increasing emphasis on cost efficiency is driving stage illumination fixtures in the market. However, LED PARs are likely to witness high application in concerts and stage and lighting shows. The growing proliferation of LED PAR fixtures is expected to increase both in new installation as well as retrofit projects.



Moreover, the use of LED strip lights is increasing at worship places, museums, and art exhibitions. Cyc lights are an improvement over strip lights and are used to enlighten large surfaces as these devices are designed to wash a large curtain, scenery, or cyclorama evenly. The increased number of roadshow performances and art auction, and exhibitions and a high focus on backstage visualization are expected to contribute to the growth of strip/Cyc lighting across the globe.



The increasing number of live performances, music concerts, festivals, and growth in the number of music shows are expected to influence the growth of the segment. Latin America, which witnessed a low growth for concerts, is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing concert market in the world on account of growing partnerships between global concert organizers and local ones.



Growth prospects in the fixed installation segment is expected to be promising owing to the growth in commercial constructions and the increasing adoption of fixed lightings at worship places, gaming arenas, luxury hotels, gambling venues, stadiums, convention, and trade show centers during the forecast period.



Static lights are easy to use and offer constant illumination. They are extensively used in exhibition halls, tradeshows, convention centers, and theaters. These fixtures are also likely to find their usage in the touring rental segment. The demand for automated fixtures is likely to increase in schools and community theaters as they are becoming more cost-effective and easier to program. Automated/intelligent fixtures offer innovative features such as bright light with flexibility and can be remotely operated.



The conventional lighting segment is expected to witness steady growth as they are inexpensive. The market demand for conventional equipment is likely to increase in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The demand for LED stage lighting is expected to increase at a faster rate. The increased proliferation of LED devices is likely to fuel the growth of the market worldwide. These light sources offer longer lifespan, require no maintenance, and produce less heat. LED modules are also cost-effective.



As music festivals with live performances are attracting global tourists, the trend is expected to increase in emerging countries such as Asia and Africa. The rise of virtual reality and augmented reality is likely to influence live music performances. The population in France, Germany, the UK, the US, and Japan is expected to attend more music concerts than pubs and clubs. The increase in corporate events is also likely to influence the growth of stage lighting products.



North America is leading the corporate event market. Moreover, the rise in the wedding industry is expected to grow the demand for innovative lighting technologies. Dcor and themes are influenced mainly by the Indian film industry. This is expected to make the destination wedding a major trend. Hence, changing wedding trends is likely to increase the demand for stage lightings, thereby driving growth.



Insights by Geography



The penetration of stage lighting fixtures is expected to remain an all-time high in North America during the forecast period because of the increased replacement and upgrading of legacy systems in the region. The rise in tradeshows, the growth of the music industry, the increasing growth of the US economy, coupled with improved corporate profits and a surge in domestic travel, are expected to propel the growth. The EU regulations on energy-efficiency on conventional light sources are likely to generate demand for new installation as well as upgrades.



Europe is known as the leading destination for music festivals; therefore, these festivals generate the demand for stage lighting systems among event organizers. The festivals and concerts segment is expected to be contributed over $475 million to the market. The APAC region is expected to be driven by the recovery in the Japanese music market and the emergence of the Chinese media and film industries. Urbanization and increase in the APAC population are also likely to bolster the growth of entertainment, broadcasting, hospitality, exhibition, music concerts, and restaurant industries.



Insights by Vendors



The global stage lighting market is expected to be highly fragmented with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment is likely to drive vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The market concentration in developed countries is expected to be high.



In contrast, the market in developing economies such as China and India is at a nascent stage because of the entry of key global brands. Vendors compete in terms of product offerings and pricing. Vendors are also expected to use new business models and focus on developing portfolios to drive growth. The focus is likely to shift toward LED stage lighting fixtures as they are energy efficient and are likely to replace conventional fixtures.



The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Key global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in APAC and Latin America regions, which are fast-growing ones.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.1.1 Stage Lighting Variables

7.1.2 Functions of Stage Lighting

7.1.3 Protocols

7.1.4 Special Effects

7.1.5 Key Terminologies

7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-Income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Growth Enablers

8.1 Expansion of Live Performance & Music Industry

8.2 Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Conferences, and Seminars

8.3 Increased Demand for Technically Advanced Products



9 Market Restraints

9.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

9.2 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

9.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets



10 Growth Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Adoption of Smart Wireless Lighting Control

10.2 Increasing Number of Sporting Events

10.3 Growing Convergence of Pro AV and IoT



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Overview

11.1.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.1.2 Material/Substrate

11.1.3 Epitaxy

11.1.4 Package

11.1.5 Module

11.1.6 Lighting Fixture

11.1.7 Systems & Solutions



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Historical Data 20152018

12.2 Market Size & Forecast 20192025

12.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Segmentation

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 Stage Lighting Fixture

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Stage Lighting Fixture Type

14.3 Stage Lighting Based on Fixture Movement

14.4 Stage Lighting Based on Light Source



15 Lighting Control System

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Global Stage Lighting Controllers Market

15.4 Global Stage Lighting Visualizers Market



16 End Users

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Touring Rental

16.4 Fixed Installation



17 Application

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Concerts/Touring

17.4 Corporate Events

17.5 Weddings/Event

17.6 Houses of Worship

17.7 DJ Retail/Rec DJ

17.8 Fitness Sports

17.9 Theaters

17.10 Architectural and Commercial Installs

17.11 Broadcast Industry

17.12 Hospitality Industry

17.13 Nightclubs



18 Distribution Channel

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Manufacturer and their Channel Partners

18.3 Distributors in the channel network

18.4 Retail distribution in Lighting industry

18.5 Online Distribution Channel Network



19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview



20 North America



21 Europe



22 APAC



23 Latin America



24 Middle East & Africa



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competitive Analysis

25.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

25.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



26 Key Company Profiles

26.1 Harman International (Samsung)

26.1.1 Business Overview

26.1.2 Harman International (Samsung) in Global Stage Lighting Market

26.1.3 Major Product Offerings

26.1.4 Key Strategies

26.1.5 Key Strengths

26.1.6 Key Opportunities

26.2 OSRAM

26.3 Philips Lighting



27 Other Prominent Vendors

27.1 Absen America

27.1.1 Company Overview

27.1.2 Key Strength

27.1.3 Key Strategy

27.2 Altman

27.3 Antari

27.4 Apollo design technology

27.5 Ayrton

27.6 Blizzard Lighting

27.7 Chauvet Professional

27.8 Chroma-Q

27.9 city theatrical

27.10 core lighting

27.11 Dexel

27.12 Eaton Electric systems

27.13 Elektralite

27.14 Elation Lighting

27.15 Enttec

27.16 Epsilon Pro Lighting

27.17 ETC

27.18 German Light Products

27.19 Golden Sea

27.2 Kumho Electric

27.21 Leprecon

27.22 Litetronics International

27.23 Lycian Stage Lighting

27.24 MA Lighting

27.25 Mighty Bright

27.26 MLS

27.27 Nicolaudie

27.28 0energylighting

27.29 pathway connectivity

27.30 Proel

27.31 red lighting

27.32 Rosco

27.33 SGM

27.34 Studio Due

27.35 Techni-Lux

27.36 Teclumen

27.37 Ultra-Tech Lighting

27.38 Ushio Lighting

27.39 Zumtobel group



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

