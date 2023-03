STAGE LIGHTING MARKET IS SET TO REACH $3.3 BILLION BY 2028, CORPORATE EVENTS & TRADE SHOWS UPLIFTING THE MARKET DEMAND - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the stage lighting market will grow at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2022-2028.

Stage Lighting Market - Global Outlook & Forecast-2023-2028

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON "STAGE LIGHTING MARKET"

288 - Tables

122 - Figures

422 – Pages

Stage lighting equipment is in huge demand due to the enhancement of exhibitions and special events and increasing investments in cultural institutions like museums and galleries. Increased corporate events and trade shows additionally fuel the growth of the global stage lighting market.

Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies will likely boost investor confidence and help the market witness increased venture capitalist (VC) funding during the forecast period. New start-ups will likely develop innovative solutions and advanced features, while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio by adding upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, old legacy systems will likely be replaced in nightclubs, premium hotels, convention centers, restaurants, and other institutions, propelling the market in the upcoming years.

STAGE LIGHTING MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.30 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.52 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.55 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, the Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, The UAE, South Africa, the Rest of the Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Expansion of Live Performance & Music Industry · Increased Demand for Technically Advanced Products · High Demand for Led Lights for Stage Lighting Largest Market North America Fastest Market Middle East & Africa Market Segmentation Product, Stage Lighting Fixture, Lighting Control Systems, End-Users, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography

THE LIGHTING FIXTURES SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO HOLD THE LARGEST SHARE DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD

The global stage lighting fixtures market is divided into spotlights and floodlights. Spotlights are profiles, spot fixtures, or fixtures with hard-edged beams. These fixtures allow a precise pool of light or light beam to be projected to mask off a specific area. These fixtures can also be used to project a pattern or gobo. Floodlights are wash fixtures used to light up an entire stage or specific areas of it or to create a wash.

PARs are the most widely used fixtures in concert lighting and theatrical performances. These fixtures, often called PAR cans, have beam lamps held by aluminum-coated metal hoods of parabolic shape. Most of these fixtures produce a soft-edged oval or circular pool of light. Various lamps can be used to produce different beam shapes and sizes. In terms of functionality, PARs are one of the most cost-efficient stage lighting fixtures in the market with few features, such as focus or shuttering. PARs produce light with high brightness and are good for color washes. However, the beam shape cannot be controlled. Furthermore, these fixtures also produce a relatively uneven pool of light. PARs are used widely in the entertainment industry and are fixtures of choice for color wash and backlighting for entertainment productions.

THE STAGE LIGHTING MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO REACH $1,133 MILLION BY 2028

In recent years, the global stage lighting market witnessed high traction. North America significantly impacts the global stage lighting market. The region has a stable and growing economy, leading to a rise in disposable income and consumer spending. Therefore, the demand for entertainment products and services increased, including stage lighting in various settings. Additionally, the region's large population and diverse demographics provide a vast market for stage lighting companies to cater to different customer preferences and needs. The increased trend of online streaming and virtual events further boosted the demand for advanced and interactive stage lighting products, driving the market's growth.

STAGE LIGHTING MARKET DYNAMICS:

Drivers:

Expansion of the Music Industry & Demand for Live Performances

Rising Demand for Technologically Advanced Products

Increasing Demand for LED Stage Lights

Opportunities:

Adoption of Smart Wireless Lighting Control

Increased Number of Sports Events

The Popularity of Nightclubs, Bars & Resto Bars in APAC

in APAC Increased Exhibitions, Conferences & Seminars

COMPANY PROFILES

HARMAN International

OSRAM

Signify Holding (Philips)

Absen

Altman Lighting

ANTARI LIGHTING & EFFECTS

Apollo Design Technology

Ayrton

Blizzard Lighting

CHAUVET Professional

Chroma-Q

City Theatrical

CRAMDESIGNZ

DEXEL LIGHTING

Eaton

elektraLite

Elation Professional

ENTTEC

Epsilon Electronics

visual environment technologies

(GLP)

GUANGZHOU HAOYANG ELECTRONIC

HAOYANG ELECTRONIC Kumho Electric

Leprecon

Litetronics

Lycian Stage Lighting

MA Lighting International

Mighty Bright

Michigan Lighting Systems

Nicolaudie Group

ACUITY BRANDS

PROEL

Red Lighting

Rosco Laboratories

SGM

Studio Due

Techni-Lux

Teclumen

Ultra-Tech Lighting

USHIO LIGHTING

Zumtobel

Robert Juliat

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Lighting Fixture

Lighting Controller

Stage Lighting Fixture

Lighting Fixture

PARs



Striplights & Cyc Lights



Ellipsoidals



Fresnels



Followspots



Beam Projectors



Scoops

Fixture Movement

Automated/ Intelligent Fixtures



Static Fixtures

Light Source

Conventional Stage Lighting



LED Stage Lighting

Lighting Control Systems

Stage Lighting Controllers

Stage Lighting Visualizers

End-Users

Touring Rental

Fixed installation

Application

Concerts

Corporate Events

Broadcast Industry

Weddings/Events

Hospitality Industry

Architectural and Commercial Installs

Houses of Worship

DJ Retail/Rec DJ

Theatres

Fitness Sports

Nightclubs

Distribution Channel

Manufacturer and Channel Partners

Distributors in the Channel Network

Retail Distribution in the Lighting Industry

Online Distribution Channel Network

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Nordics



Rest of Europe

APAC

Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

