Stage Partners with No Kid Hungry to Help End Childhood Hunger in America #fuelkidsfutures

Stage Stores will donate 50% of the retail sales of each item sold to No Kid Hungry, which will fund efforts to provide meals to children in need. Stage also will donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning #fuelkidsfutures and invites guests to share favorite meals that fuel their day or their child's day. With as little as $5, No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals for a child.

"As a company we continually strive to be the heart of every hometown by actively seeking opportunities to engage within and improve the communities we serve," said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores, Inc. "Our partnership with No Kid Hungry will bring awareness to the critical issue of child hunger within our communities, and through funds raised, will help ensure no kid goes hungry."

Visit Stage's website for more information, and to purchase these products online or find a store near you.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates in 42 states through 646 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 141 GORDMANS off-price stores, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

SOURCE Stage Stores, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.stage.com/nokidhungry

