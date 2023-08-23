Stage Set for Repeat Performance After Annual Record growth for C2

Berryville-based recycle and reuse firm C2 Management had its largest grossing year ever during a pandemic-challenged 2022 and is emerging ready to set the bar even higher this year on its way to soon being a 20-million-dollar company.

BERRYVILLE, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "While C2 has always believed in the future of our industry, the growth from perceived potential share to results based on decisions we have made as a team has never been clearer for us," says C2 CEO and Founder Chris Hansen. (www.tryc2.com)

One of the fastest growing recycle and reuse companies in the Mid-Atlantic, C2 points to several key decisions and practices that have allowed it to outpace industry growth at almost 30% annually over the last two years.

"Certification to Appendix D under R2v3 has allowed us to focus on increasing business with our industry counter partners when it comes to specialty equipment like medical, laboratory testing, and industrial assets," remarks Hansen, "and trading this for some of our more traditional IT assets has allowed us to increase our number of customers in a non-competitive manner."

Proactive client communications regarding asset replacement prior to end of lifecycle are now part of the C2 business plan, resulting in higher resale values while trumpeting the company's motto "reuse is the highest form of recycling".

"Our reputation is growing as an appraisal outlet for company assets," says C2 Operations Manager Nick Fitzgerald, "and the higher dollar values associated with the resale of these assets earlier in the lifecycle is not only creating more revenue for us, but also getting us more clients."

The company has spent the last few years investing in infrastructure that is ready to process the additional clients it is generating. Purchasing their new headquarters building immediately prior to the arrival of Covid-19 allowed C2 to streamline their processes during pandemic downtime. Workforce hiring practices that focused on training during this time, investment in equipment instead of leasing, and a spirit of entrepreneurial self-reliance evidenced by practices like developing its own software over many years, have all created an atmosphere wired for growth.

C2 Finance Manager Julie Gossett-Weadon has seen these investments result in more memberships in industry organizations that have in turn created more partnerships and opportunities for growth. "In recent years we have become active in E-Scrap Conferences, The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA), National Equipment Finance Association, Equipment Leasing and Finance association, and many others," says Gossett-Weadon.

C2 is contracted to provide electronics recycling to any government agency and the roots of the company can be found in government auctions. While this will always be a large part of company business, proximity to the data center capital of the country in Loudoun County is resulting in decommissioning partnerships for C2 as fortune 500 companies move to the cloud. The company plans to continue outreach to increase these partnerships.

"C2 has always been responsive to customers and has developed a reputation for profitable reuse that has resulted in a network of over 200,000 unique buyers since our inception," says its CEO, "but it is this proactive outreach and strategic planning that is really taking us to the next step. I am extremely proud of the team that is making this happen."

