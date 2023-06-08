Stage TEN and Mark Bozek's Live Rocket Announce Strategic Partnership

News provided by

Stage TEN; Live Rocket

08 Jun, 2023, 15:30 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live shopping platform Stage TEN today announced a strategic partnership with Live Rocket, a company breaking new ground in immersive live product launches.

Continue Reading
Mark Bozek courtesy Max Vandukul
Mark Bozek courtesy Max Vandukul

As part of the strategic partnership, Live Rocket founder Mark Bozek will join Stage TEN to lead its business development team and will work to expand the company's revenue opportunities with retailers, consumer brands and media companies while Stage TEN's complete purpose built live shopping platform technology will power Live Rocket's exclusive, immersive events from its popular Launchpad NYC location.

Mark Bozek is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the commerce and media industry. He has held leadership roles at companies such as Home Shopping Network, QVC, Fox Television, and most recently founded Live Rocket, to create and elevate live shoppable video experiences. During his tenure as CEO of HSN, he generated $5B in sales and $1B in EBDITA, launched over $1B in proprietary brands, including Wolfgang Puck, Serious Skin Care, Andrew Lessman, Suzanne Somers, and later Beekman 1802.

Bozek will now lead Stage TEN's revenue growth and oversee the company's sales and business development efforts. Bozek will also work closely with Stage TEN's executive team to expand the company's offerings and drive innovation in the live-streaming commerce and content space.

"We are thrilled to partner with Live Rocket and welcome Mark to Stage TEN," said Dave Lazar, CEO of Stage TEN. "His deep industry expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth make him the ideal candidate to help us take Stage TEN to the next level."

Said Bozek: "I am excited to join forces with Stage TEN and help the company continue to innovate and grow. Beyond their already established relationships with Target, Shopify and Netflix, their live streaming commerce technology is unparalleled. Live streaming is transforming the way people consume and interact with content, and I look forward to working with Dave and his talented team at Stage TEN to build on their success and drive even greater results."

About Stage TEN
Stage TEN is the complete purpose-built platform for live shopping. It delivers real time, conversational commerce streams on storefronts and to the 100M+ Shoppers in Shopify's Shop app. Easily create live streams and feature products in the context of the content. Audiences interact with sellers in real time and seamlessly buy on screen.

About Live Rocket x Mark Bozek
Live Rocket, is a global commerce/content company that fuses physical retail spaces with television and mobile platforms, creating a unique shopping experience. Mark Bozek is a digital commerce pioneer, and industry game-changer who has amassed an impressive track record of over 20,000 hours of live-streaming on TV and digitally. 

For Interviews & Quotes:
ATELIER Creative Services, Inc.
Colette Landi Sipperly
917-767-9796
[email protected]

SOURCE Stage TEN; Live Rocket

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.