Stage TEN and Mark Bozek's Live Rocket Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live shopping platform Stage TEN today announced a strategic partnership with Live Rocket, a company breaking new ground in immersive live product launches.

As part of the strategic partnership, Live Rocket founder Mark Bozek will join Stage TEN to lead its business development team and will work to expand the company's revenue opportunities with retailers, consumer brands and media companies while Stage TEN's complete purpose built live shopping platform technology will power Live Rocket's exclusive, immersive events from its popular Launchpad NYC location.

Mark Bozek is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the commerce and media industry. He has held leadership roles at companies such as Home Shopping Network, QVC, Fox Television, and most recently founded Live Rocket, to create and elevate live shoppable video experiences. During his tenure as CEO of HSN, he generated $5B in sales and $1B in EBDITA, launched over $1B in proprietary brands, including Wolfgang Puck, Serious Skin Care, Andrew Lessman, Suzanne Somers, and later Beekman 1802.

Bozek will now lead Stage TEN's revenue growth and oversee the company's sales and business development efforts. Bozek will also work closely with Stage TEN's executive team to expand the company's offerings and drive innovation in the live-streaming commerce and content space.

"We are thrilled to partner with Live Rocket and welcome Mark to Stage TEN," said Dave Lazar, CEO of Stage TEN. "His deep industry expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth make him the ideal candidate to help us take Stage TEN to the next level."

Said Bozek: "I am excited to join forces with Stage TEN and help the company continue to innovate and grow. Beyond their already established relationships with Target, Shopify and Netflix, their live streaming commerce technology is unparalleled. Live streaming is transforming the way people consume and interact with content, and I look forward to working with Dave and his talented team at Stage TEN to build on their success and drive even greater results."

Stage TEN is the complete purpose-built platform for live shopping. It delivers real time, conversational commerce streams on storefronts and to the 100M+ Shoppers in Shopify's Shop app. Easily create live streams and feature products in the context of the content. Audiences interact with sellers in real time and seamlessly buy on screen.

Live Rocket, is a global commerce/content company that fuses physical retail spaces with television and mobile platforms, creating a unique shopping experience. Mark Bozek is a digital commerce pioneer, and industry game-changer who has amassed an impressive track record of over 20,000 hours of live-streaming on TV and digitally.

