Stage TEN Unveils First Live Show Network Empowering Creators to Sell Any Shopify Product

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Stage TEN officially launches its revolutionary live show network, enabling Creators to seamlessly blend content creation with commerce. With this new platform, anyone can turn their live show into an engaging storefront, offering products from any Shopify store during interactive broadcasts.

The Future of Commerce: Live Shows on Shopify's Backbone

In an industry-first, Stage TEN has built a network of live shows on top of Shopify's unified ecosystem, transforming live streaming into a high-octane shopping experience. Creators can now effortlessly broadcast live, connect with their audience in real-time, and monetize their shows by featuring products they love from any Shopify store — all with a single, seamless checkout process.

"This is a game-changer for both creators and e-commerce," says Dave Lazar, CEO of Stage TEN. "We've made it possible for anyone to build their own live shopping channel and start selling instantly. It's no longer just about showcasing products — it's about engaging your audience and turning that engagement into sales."

Empowering Creators with Shopify Collective & Collabs

By leveraging Shopify's Collective and Collabs programs, Stage TEN supercharges its live show network, allowing creators to easily select, showcase, and sell products they're passionate about. This partnership taps into Shopify's extensive ecosystem, providing creators with endless product options and powerful monetization tools.

Amanda Engelman, Product Director for Shopify Collabs and Collective, highlights the significance of this integration:

"Shopify is focused on delivering solutions that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs. With Shopify Collective and Shopify Collabs, merchants can connect and collaborate with creators that tell the story of their brand whilst creators have the tools they need to be the next successful entrepreneur. Early testing shows strong enthusiasm, highlighting Collective as a key feature that creators are excited to utilize, allowing them to build impactful partnerships and drive innovation through live streaming," explains Engelman.

A Simplified, Powerful Creator Experience

Stage TEN's patented Creator Studio has been reimagined with the world's easiest live streaming interface. The platform also introduces personalized 'Stages' for every user, enabling them to build their own unique channels with shoppable replays, real-time interactions, and gamified content experiences.

