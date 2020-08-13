StageBio Announces Opening of New Facility in Greater Boston Area

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StageBio, a leading provider of GLP-compliant necropsy, histology, pathology, and specimen archiving services for both preclinical and clinical research, has opened a new facility close to the biotechnology and medical research centers of Cambridge and Boston. This new facility will offer local access to the full range of services, including molecular and investigative pathology, multiplexing IHC, whole slide scanning, and computerized histomorphometry to support academic, pharmaceutical, and medical device development.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot facility brings industry-leading histopathology expertise closer to the Boston/Cambridge area, expanding StageBio's local offerings to include a robust menu of special stains, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, in situ hybridization, and multiplexing techniques, with the option to deploy assays across a variety of instruments and reagents. Courier services for the greater Boston/Cambridge area to the new facility are available to ensure specimen integrity and accelerate turnaround times for tissue specimens, slides, and histopathology reports.

The GLP-compliant facility features a state-of-the-art laboratory staffed by consultative subject matter experts spanning the preclinical, translational, and clinical continuum, led by Director of Investigative Pathology Elizabeth Hutto, DVM, Ph.D., DACVP. A dedicated study management team assigns skilled technicians, imaging specialists, and pathologists to each project. Guiding studies from protocol development through necropsy, histology, pathology, whole slide scanning, and image analysis, StageBio delivers high-quality detailed information and reports required to advance research programs.

"The Boston/Cambridge area represents the industry's richest wellspring of drug discovery and innovation", said StageBio CEO Tom Galati. "We believe the opportunity to tap into best-in-class talent and network with a variety of pharmaceutical and biotech partners positions StageBio as a preferred provider of both specialized and general histopathology services."

