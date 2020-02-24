Stagecoach Digitalises Asset Management with Infor EAM

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Stagecoach, the largest bus and coach operator in the UK, has selected Infor CloudSuite EAM (enterprise asset management) in the cloud. Deployed and supported by Infor partner Sapphire Systems, the solution will help digitalise asset management at the bus company, and drive greater fleet availability to enhance service provision.

With express and local bus services across the UK, as well as a network of intercity operations under the megabus brand, Stagecoach has a large and widespread asset portfolio. Faced with a need to modernise and fully digitalise its asset management practices, Stagecoach selected Infor CloudSuite EAM to support fleet availability, facilitate comprehensive warranty management and expedite vehicle recovery.

Infor was selected based on its technology platform, scalability and fit with Stagecoach's wider digital transformation goals. The software's user friendliness and speed of performance were also key to the decision. Infor CloudSuite EAM is a SaaS solution developed and deployed on the AWS cloud, delivering high performance, scalability, and security.

"With 8,300 buses, 100 depots and 2.5 million passenger journeys to support every day, ensuring fleet availability is crucial," comments Sam Greer, Stagecoach technical & engineering services director. "Infor CloudSuite EAM will enable our team to spend more time on the shop floor and less time manually inputting data.This not only ensures information is accurate, supporting warranty and service management, but more importantly is providing additional capability to help drive operational excellence with a key focus on vehicle availability and reliability, improving service delivery to our passengers. In addition, more accurate, live insight into our asset management will allow us greater control over inventory, so it's a great all-round solution for us."

"We're seeing significant demand for digital asset management capabilities in the transportation industry as operators and local authorities recognise that solutions such as Infor CloudSuite EAM can not only boost fleet availability and customer satisfaction, but reduce costs too," comments Kevin Price, Infor technical product evangelist & product strategist. "Stagecoach is a great example of a company that is investing in innovation and digital capabilities to secure its position as a leading operator not just now, but in the future."

"Our partnership with Infor in this field continues to deliver best-in-class expertise and capabilities, allowing transport organisations to optimise their assets," comments Ian Caswell, Sapphire Systems CEO. "Through offering deep industry expertise and experience, and modern, scalable technology tailored for the needs of the sector, we look forward to extending our joint proposition and expanding our customer base even further."

About Stagecoach

Stagecoach is one of Britain's leading public transport businesses, helping connect communities for 40 years.

Stagecoach is Britain's biggest bus and coach operator. It runs megabus, the market-leading value coach operator, and Scottish Citylink, which connects 200 locations across Scotland . In Sheffield , it also operates the Supertram light-rail network.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Sapphire Systems

Sapphire Systems is a leading global provider of enterprise software, delivering cloud-based industry specific solutions. With over 1,000 customers worldwide, Sapphire partners with market-leading software authors, develops unique customisations, and offers unrivalled customer service and support. Headquartered in London with offices across the United Kingdom, United States, Latin America and Asia, Sapphire offers 24-hour support and has extensive knowledge and experience in helping clients to achieve a measurable return on investment. For more information, visit www.sapphiresystems.com

