StageIt Announces Austin City Streams

The week-long livestream series taking place Tuesday, March 16 to Sunday, March 21 will benefit Banding Together ATX , an emergency relief grant program established by the Red River Cultural District in Spring of 2020 to support Austin's live music, hospitality and service community. Tickets are available for purchase starting today at StageIt.com/AustinCityStreams , and additional performers and details will be announced on a rolling basis.

Over the past year, the live music, hospitality and service industries across the country have greatly suffered as a consequence of widespread closures of live music venues and cancellation of large festivals and events due to COVID-19. In response to the unimaginable circumstances since last March, StageIt has supported artists and venues by providing them a virtual stage and a platform to connect with fans. With the continued absence of live music showcases in Austin this Spring, StageIt is focusing its efforts on bringing live music and the spirit of Austin virtual. Austin City Streams will provide artists from near and far an opportunity to showcase their talents during what is typically a time for significant exposure and also allow fans and artists to support the local industry and workforce in Austin that relies on regular programming and live events as a main source of income.

"StageIt is a platform developed by artists for artists and we have always believed strongly in supporting the live event industry," said Stephen White, StageIt CEO. "The music community is unlike any other and the liveliness, spirit of discovery, camaraderie and passion that comes to life in Austin every March is truly unmatched. While live in person events are still on hold, we're elated to be offering StageIt as a platform for music to be shared and the spirit of Austin to come to life through Austin City Streams - all while supporting the industry at the backbone of live experiences."

A portion of proceeds from every performance will be donated to the Banding Together ATX emergency relief grant program through the Red River Cultural District . Banding Together ATX has awarded $220,000 across 3,000 individual grants to date, helping to provide basic relief to those in the Austin live music community that have been economically impacted by COVID-19 and the cancellation of major local events that typically bring economic abundance to the city.

"Our city's music, hospitality and service industry workers have experienced extreme hardships over the past year," said Cody Cowan, Executive Director of Red River Cultural District. "We created Banding Together ATX to provide resources to those folks who are the backbone of the live music and hospitality industry which is the heart and soul of Austin, TX. We're excited that StageIt is contributing to this effort and providing a platform for fans to come together virtually."

To view the full schedule and purchase tickets visit StageIt.com/AustinCityStreams . To participate in the showcase, please reach out to the StageIt Artist Relations team at [email protected] .

About StageIt™

StageIt is the premier ticketed livestream platform and community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to enable live intimate experiences, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans that are never archived. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Red River Cultural District

The Red River Cultural District (RRCD) is a world-wide cultural tourism destination for authentic live music, food, and drink experiences in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. The District is managed by the Red River Merchants' Association, a coalition of over forty local small businesses in the District – including not only live music venues, food, hospitality, lodgings, lifestyle & entertainment businesses, but also the Austin Symphony Orchestra, First Baptist Church, German-Texan Heritage Society & Waterloo Greenway. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the RRCD is dedicated to preserving our authentic Texas live music heritage through your support. All donations are tax-deductible.

RRCD presents four annual district-wide live music programs: Safer Venue Fest, Oktoberfest, Free Week & Hot Summer Nights – that provide additional revenue to musicians & staff during slow seasons. Free Week & Hot Summer Nights are made FREE for all fans & guests through the generous contributions of our annual sponsors. The Red River Cultural District is a safe space for all guests, musicians & staff. For more information, please visit redriverculturaldistrict.org

About Banding Together ATX:

Proceeds raised from this special partnership will go on to further support the Red River Cultural District's relief fund called Banding Together ATX .

Banding Together ATX is an emergency relief grant program intended to support Austin's live music community including the music, service, hospitality, and creative sector workers that rely on regular programming and continual income to survive. Since its inception this past spring following the cancellation of SXSW 2020 due to COVID-19, Banding Together ATX has awarded $220,000 across 3,000+ individual grants to date, which includes the most recent Phase 4 from this past winter that offered over $70,000 in relief grants to 900+ workers across the greater Austin area.

