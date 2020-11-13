StageIt Partners with Parks California to Host Wildfire Relief Fund Concert for California State Parks

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 Today, StageIt™- the premier ticketed livestream platform - has announced it will host a California State Parks Wildfire Relief Fund Concert in partnership with Parks California. Featuring artists such as Aloe Blacc, G. Love, Fortunate Youth and Fishbone, and appearances from California State officials including California State Parks Director Armando Quintero, proceeds will go to support recovery for more than 25 state parks affected by 2020 wildfires.

Wildfires have ravaged California for decades, but 2020 will stand out as one of the worst fire years in history. The ability to safely reopen state parks affected by this year's wildfires is hindered by ongoing fire suppression, cleanups and rebuilding efforts which require additional monetary resources. The vital relief funding will support the clearing of roads to create safer access for maintenance crews, cleaning up the parks to make them accessible to the public, and the creation and posting of signage providing warning and guidance to visitors. As California State Parks statutory partner, Parks California has a simple mission – to help strengthen parks and inspire all to experience these extraordinary places.

"Seeing entire communities and our beautiful state parks impacted by this year's wildfires was devastating. Then I remembered our resilient community–the residents in the great state of California and the millions of visitors who frequent our state parks every year," said Kindley Walsh Lawlor, President and CEO, Parks California. "Together, with a little beat, we can find joy and a meaningful way to help our parks recover. The proceeds from this virtual concert will take us closer to rebuilding what was lost and giving each other hope that we will regrow."

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 21 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET and it will be streamed live. Tickets are available on StageIt.com . The concert is a Pay-What-You-Can event, with a suggested purchase price of $10. Attendees will enjoy performances from a range of marquee performing artists native to California and those with love for The Golden State. The concert will also include an interactive component, where audiences can enjoy the performances, participate in a group chat, and take part in the gamified tipping and donations supporting a worthy cause while participating in various rewards provided to top supporters.

"California's State Parks have a special place in so many people's hearts. You can see it in the many musicians and artists coming together to put on this benefit show, and in the commitment from organizations like Parks California coming up with creative ways to aid the recovery of our beloved spaces," said Armando Quintero, Director, California State Parks. "We're hopeful that innovative thinking like this virtual concert will help our state parks rebuild and thrive for generations to come."

Since its founding in 2009, StageIt has used its platform in support of community activism. Through the pandemic in particular, it has played a key role in providing a platform for artists to continue to perform and collect an income, and via its Venue Program keep the doors of the country's most iconic music venues open for business, virtually. The Parks California Wildfire Relief Fund Concert stands as a testament to StageIt's unique ability to connect artists to their fans by giving them a virtual stage for intimate live, never recorded, and fully licensed performances, and the ability to monetize them -- in this case, for the greater good.

"California has some of the most stunning parks in the country and some of the most amazing musicians in the world." said StageIt CEO Stephen White. "It is very sad to see the impact that the wildfires and climate change have had on these natural resources. It is a privilege for StageIt to have the opportunity to help support the parks, and to enable the amazing artists of California to give back and help raise funds to support them."

The California State Parks Wildfire Relief Fund event lineup to-date includes Aloe Blacc , Bo Carper (from New Monsoon) and Lebo (from ALO ), Eric Roberson , Fishbone , Fortunate Youth , G. Love , The Immediate Family , Karl Denson , Morgan James, DJ Shortkut , DJ StartingfromScratch , DJ Qbert , and more to follow.

For more information on StageIt, please visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information on how venues can partner with StageIt, please reach out to [email protected] email.

About StageIt™

StageIt is the premier ticketed livestreaming platform and community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to enable live intimate experiences, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans that are never archived. To learn more visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Parks California

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit working to ensure state, regional, and local parks thrive. As statutory partner to California State Parks, Parks California has a simple mission – to help strengthen parks and inspire all to experience these extraordinary places. From redwood groves and desert springs to urban parks and lighthouses, the organization works with partners to steward these natural wonders and make California's parks more welcoming, accessible and relevant to all visitors. For more information, please visit parkscalifornia.org .

