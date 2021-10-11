STAGERIE® Partners With BoxBrownie.com To Offer Users Full Suite of Home Staging Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagerie announces today their new partnership with BoxBrownie.com , a virtual staging technology company, to expand into a full suite of home staging services.

The full suite of services for staging will now include occupied home consultations, occupied staging coordination, and vacant staging rentals. This is possible with Stagerie's new referral partnership with BoxBrownie.com, the global leader in virtual staging and image enhancement. Stagerie users will now be able to easily access BoxBrownie.com's time-saving virtual staging technology and start elevating their listing photography.

"I've seen firsthand what a difference a staged home makes in selling, both online and in person," said Nora Crosthwaite, Stagerie Founder. "That's why I want every home to be staged beautifully, no matter the price point. With the expansion in services and our partnership with BoxBrownie, we can now serve all clients." Stagerie founder Nora Crosthwaite is a former software professional and a licensed REALTOR® in Iowa. After showing hundreds of homes, Crosthwaite realized that many homes on the market were not staged for a quick sale. She is now on a quest to ensure every home for sale is perfectly positioned to sell, leading her to start Stagerie.

"We are very excited to partner with Stagerie and work with their team of designers to provide the client with the highest quality of virtual staging," says Kosha Brown, Director of Business Development at BoxBrownie.com. "We at BoxBrownie.com strive to streamline the staging and listing process and provide agents with top-notch imaging."

Stagerie began as an occupied home staging company, giving homeowners and real estate agents an easy way to get a full occupied staging consultation, conveniently, using their phone. Now, clients can start with Stagerie's easy questionnaire to determine the specific needs of the home. Depending on their needs, Stagerie will then coordinate a full staging action plan and work with a local independent stager to bring the space to life.

The new partnership will allow Stagerie to create a full staging action plan and BoxBrownie.com will virtually stage the home accordingly. Users will have access to an exclusive coupon code for all BoxBrownie.com photo enhancement services. They offer an array of services beyond virtual staging including 16-step image enhancement process, day to dusk twilight conversion, item removal, and more.

About Stagerie:

Stagerie is an open online marketplace that provides homeowners with the best visualization of their listing to increase its sale price. Serial entrepreneur, Realtor® and software professional Nora Crosthwaite created Stagerie to bring together homeowners, staging professionals and real estate agents to enhance the revenue of each. To learn more, request a demo or visit www.stagerie.com . Read more about Nora's journey to improve real estate and business on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About BoxBrownie.com:

Established in 2015, BoxBrownie.com is Australia's leading image marketing technology specialist for the property industry. With paying customers in 104 countries globally, BoxBrownie.com offers a cloud-based system designed to make image editing fast and affordable. Services include retouching and photo enhancement, CGI rendering, virtual tours, and virtual staging.

