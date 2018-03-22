Stages® Indoor Cycling Announces Custom Bike Program

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stages® Indoor Cycling has announced the launch of a custom program for their highly regarded SC3 and SC2 indoor bikes, allowing cycling studios and club owners to create a version of their ideal bike that fits their unique needs. Stages Cycling are cycling experts, using power data to inform and inspire athletes' performances with a range of indoor bikes and indoor cycling software for studios, as well as power meters, GPS units, and coaching software for outdoor cycling including Tour de France winners Team Sky. The Stages Custom program empowers club owners with indoor bike options to meet their goals, from frame color to decals to handlebar choice to accessories, perfectly matching brand identities and customer requests.

"At Stages Cycling we have a history of working with a few select partners to design their ideal version of the indoor bike," says Jim Liggett, CEO of Stages Cycling. "The Stages Custom program opens that up, so any club owner can design the perfect bike to match their brand identity and meet their specific needs. Of course, they can depend on the quality manufacturing and service Stages Cycling is known for."

The Stages Custom program is driven by the proven performance and reliability of the Stages SC3 and SC2 bikes, with advantages like Stages SprintShift, which enables instantaneous macro-level resistance changes without incessantly turning a dial. The Stages CarbonGlyde drive system featuring a Gates® Carbon Drive™ carbon fiber belt to deliver the most realistic outdoor road feel, and Stages Cycling power meters, designed and assembled in the same Boulder, Colorado facility that produces outdoor meters for the world's top professional cyclists. The Custom program allows owners to choose the bike's color & decal options, two handlebar options, and add the accessories their members need.

About Stages Cycling:

Stages Cycling LLC, with offices in Portland, OR and Boulder CO, launched the Stages Power meter in 2012, immediately making waves in the power measurement category. Stages has expanded into the commercial and home fitness categories with the SC3 commercial indoor cycling bike, with groundbreaking features designed to improve rider experience and increase durability. In 2016, Stages completed the outdoor power training ecosystem with Stages Dash, a performance GPS head unit, and Stages Link, a cloud-based training service, guiding athletes to their best performances on the road and indoors through easy analytics, education, and custom coaching. More information at stagescycling.com.

