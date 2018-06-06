Stages® Indoor Cycling is Announced as Les Mills New Global Bike Partner

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stages® Indoor Cycling announced a global partnership with Les Mills, with their bikes having been chosen as the preferred bikes for Les Mills cycle classes. Les Mills Sprint(TM), RPM(TM), and world-first immersive fitness class THE TRIP(TM) are hosted in thousands of clubs around the world.

Les Mills International is the creator of 16 global group fitness and team training programs for adults, including BODYPUMP(TM) (weights), BODYCOMBAT(TM) (martial arts) RPM(TM) (indoor cycling), and LES MILLS GRIT(TM) Series (30-minute high-intensity interval training). Les Mills also creates BORN TO MOVE(TM), a series of five age-appropriate movement-based classes for toddlers through to teens. Every week Les Mills helps millions of people to get fit in over 19,000 clubs across 105 countries with the help of 135,000 passionate instructors.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Stages Indoor Cycling," says Phillip Mills, CEO of Les Mills International. "Stages is more than just a great cycle brand, they are a company with a passion for fitness at their core. They create fantastic high- quality products that let people reach their fitness goals faster, with technologically advanced bikes that enhance our classes, and can withstand the group fitness environment."

Stages is the pioneer in using power data to inform and inspire athletes' performances, with a range of indoor bikes and indoor cycling software, as well as power meters, GPS units, and coaching software for outdoor cycling. The Stages and Les Mills partnership is driven by the proven performance and reliability of Stages Cycling products, globally renowned for their ease of use, accuracy, and reliability. As true cycling experts, both indoors and outside, Stages has unrivaled global reach and expertise, with complete control from manufacturing to distribution to service, allowing customers to focus on providing exceptional experiences to their members.

"Stages Cycling has a history of working with the best in the business, whether that's Team Sky in the professional cycling ranks or the best instructors at the world's top clubs," says Jim Liggett, CEO of Stages Cycling. "Our partnership with Les Mills brings together the global leader in indoor cycling and the global leader in group exercise. We feel this dynamic combination will allow studios to enhance their member experience in all global markets."

