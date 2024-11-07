Staggs Capital Partners Oversees Sale of Fuel Counter, a Multi-Location Health-Focused Restaurant Chain

Led by Jenn and Xavier Staggs, Fuel Counter has grown into a regional favorite for nutritious meals. The sale, guided by Xavier's investment firm, Staggs Capital Partners, marks one of the firm's first major transactions.

HUNTINGTON, W.V., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staggs Capital Partners, founded and led by managing partner Xavier Staggs, has announced the sale of Fuel Counter, a health-focused restaurant chain co-owned by Xavier and his wife, Jenn Staggs, at an undisclosed price. Over the years, the chain has gained regional popularity for its commitment to clean, nutritious meals that resonate with health-conscious consumers.

This transaction represents a milestone for Staggs Capital Partners, one of its first major deals since the firm's inception. With a track record of growing and successfully exiting small businesses, Xavier brought his expertise in strategic business management to this transition, driving the smooth sale of Fuel Counter. As both a co-owner of Fuel Counter and the founder of Staggs Capital, Xavier played a dual role in the process, overseeing the company's next phase while solidifying Staggs Capital's mission to support and elevate thriving businesses.

"We're proud to have facilitated this sale, moving Fuel Counter into a new chapter of growth," commented Xavier Staggs. "At Staggs Capital Partners, we're committed to helping businesses grow and transition smoothly, and this sale is a testament to that approach."

With this transaction, Staggs Capital Partners looks forward to further supporting entrepreneurs and business owners in realizing their vision.

About Staggs Capital Partners

Staggs Capital Partners specializes in strategic business growth, acquisition, and exit solutions. Founded by Xavier Staggs, the firm leverages deep entrepreneurial expertise to assist businesses in scaling efficiently and achieving impactful transactions. More information on the company's approach and recent projects can be found at StaggsCapital.com .

