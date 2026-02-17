Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Marks the 50th Anniversary of the Judgment of Paris with Estate Experiences, National Celebrations, and Special Releases

The yearlong celebration pays homage to the Napa Valley's historic triumph at the tasting that changed

the course of California wines and continues to influence the future of the dynamic region

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars marks a milestone year in 2026 as Napa Valley comes together to honor the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, the historic blind tasting that redefined global perceptions of American wine.

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars: S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon

The anniversary is shared across a small group of Napa Valley wineries whose participation in the 1976 tasting represented a defining chapter for the region. Among them were Chateau Montelena, Clos du Val, Freemark Abbey, Heitz Cellar, Mayacamas Vineyards, Spring Mountain Vineyard, and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. Founded in 1970 by Warren Winiarski, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars was shaped by a belief in precision, balance, and respect for place, values that informed the early vintages of Stag's Leap Vineyard (S.L.V.) Cabernet Sauvignon. The 1973 S.L.V.'s recognition in Paris reflected not only an individual achievement, but the strength of a broader community working toward a shared standard of excellence. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary this year, the legacy of this achievement in wine continues to stand as a touchstone of American innovation and craftsmanship.

"The 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris invites us to reflect on how far Napa Valley has come and the role its wineries have played together in defining perceptions of American wine," said Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Estate Director Juan Muñoz-Oca. "For us, this milestone reaffirms our commitment to excellence, to our community of fellow vintners, and to honoring a legacy grounded in quality, collaboration, and respect for place."

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will usher in the 50th anniversary year with thoughtfully curated estate experiences and partnerships, national events, and special releases that honor its five-decade journey and spotlight a legacy continuing to evolve for generations to come.

Estate Experiences and National Celebrations

Anchoring the milestone year in Napa Valley, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will host two signature, estate-based celebrations on October 10 that bring together the wineries at the heart of the original Judgment of Paris: Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Chateau Montelena, Clos du Val, Freemark Abbey, Heitz Cellar, Spring Mountain Vineyard, Mayacamas Vineyards, and Grgich Hills Estate.

The day will begin with an immersive tasting staged across the estate, showcasing exceptional wines from the participating wineries. In the evening, an intimate, winemaker-hosted dinner will be hosted in the caves at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

For those traveling to Napa Valley during the milestone year, the Judgment of Paris Travel Guide further extends the experience, highlighting the seven pioneering wineries from the 1976 tasting and offering curated routes that invite visitors to explore the region through the legacy of this landmark moment.

From Napa Valley, the anniversary will extend outward through a curated series of national dining experiences and notable wine gatherings, connecting the legacy of the historic tasting with audiences across the country:

Estate Tastings & Masterclasses: Throughout the anniversary year, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will offer a focused lineup of on-site experiences highlighting its historic vineyards, cellar traditions, and estate wines. Highlights include the 50th Anniversary Judgment of Paris Commemorative Experience in partnership with Bardessono Resort and Hotel Yountville ($1,976 per couple + hotel rate). Two guests will have an opportunity to combine an overnight stay at one of the luxury Yountville resorts with a private experience at Napa Valley's Judgment of Paris winning winery. The experience features a guided exploration of the estate, a tasting of limited-production and library wines, a seasonal lunch, and access to one bottle of the Judgment of Paris 50th Anniversary S.L.V. Magnum. Additional estate offerings throughout the year include guided tastings of S.L.V. and FAY and historic cave experiences paired with CASK 23, collector-focused tastings featuring rotating library vintages, and educational masterclasses centered on vineyard terroir and retrospective tastings of S.L.V. spanning multiple decades.





Throughout the anniversary year, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will offer a focused lineup of on-site experiences highlighting its historic vineyards, cellar traditions, and estate wines. Highlights include the 50th Anniversary Judgment of Paris Commemorative Experience in partnership with Bardessono Resort and Hotel Yountville ($1,976 per couple + hotel rate). Two guests will have an opportunity to combine an overnight stay at one of the luxury Yountville resorts with a private experience at Napa Valley's Judgment of Paris winning winery. The experience features a guided exploration of the estate, a tasting of limited-production and library wines, a seasonal lunch, and access to one bottle of the Judgment of Paris 50th Anniversary S.L.V. Magnum. Additional estate offerings throughout the year include guided tastings of S.L.V. and FAY and historic cave experiences paired with CASK 23, collector-focused tastings featuring rotating library vintages, and educational masterclasses centered on vineyard terroir and retrospective tastings of S.L.V. spanning multiple decades. Wine Critic Led Seminars: Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will co-host multi-vintage seminars focused on S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon with Antonio Galloni of Vinous in London (March 5) and James Suckling in San Francisco (March 8). Both seminars will offer an expansive tasting of vintages over six decades, including a pour of the 1973 vintage of S.L.V.





Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will co-host multi-vintage seminars focused on S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon with Antonio Galloni of Vinous in London (March 5) and James Suckling in San Francisco (March 8). Both seminars will offer an expansive tasting of vintages over six decades, including a pour of the 1973 vintage of S.L.V. National Wine Dinners: In collaboration with The Bastion Collection, an internationally acclaimed restaurant group celebrated for its distinctive culinary concepts and global leadership in Michelin accolades, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will present a Chef-led dinner series at Le Jardinier in New York City (May 7), Miami (May 14), and Houston (June 4) that pairs iconic wines with refined seasonal cuisine. Additional national wine dinners include Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (May 29) and Mastro's Restaurants (October 7-8), offering guests across the country celebratory opportunities to explore the estate's acclaimed portfolio.





In collaboration with The Bastion Collection, an internationally acclaimed restaurant group celebrated for its distinctive culinary concepts and global leadership in Michelin accolades, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will present a Chef-led dinner series at Le Jardinier in New York City (May 7), Miami (May 14), and Houston (June 4) that pairs iconic wines with refined seasonal cuisine. Additional national wine dinners include Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (May 29) and Mastro's Restaurants (October 7-8), offering guests across the country celebratory opportunities to explore the estate's acclaimed portfolio. Notable Wine & Culinary Events: Throughout the year, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will participate in leading wine and culinary gatherings, including Vinous Icons New York (Feb 27-28), James Suckling Great Wines World San Francisco (March 8), Pebble Beach Food and Wine (April 9-12), the Wine Spectator Grand Tour (April 18, Denver, CO; April 25, San Diego, CA; May 1, Tampa, FL), and Wine Spectator's New York Wine Experience (October 22-24), connecting the anniversary celebration with collectors and enthusiasts nationwide.

Special Releases

Throughout the anniversary year, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars will participate in select prominent wine auctions, offering collectors opportunities to acquire rare access to significant bottles and exclusive experiences. Highlights include "The Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Anniversary Collection" at Christie's (July 2026), Auction Napa Valley hosted by the Napa Valley Vintners (June 6), and the Nashville Wine Auction's live auction (February 28). Each presents distinctive opportunities to acquire coveted library selections and exclusive Stag's Leap Wine Cellars experiences.

Complementing these collector offerings, a range of commemorative bottles will honor the vintage that helped elevate Napa Valley on the world stage. The signature release, the Judgment of Paris 50th Anniversary S.L.V. Magnum, debuts in May. Only 1,973 magnums were produced, each sourced from the last remaining block of original S.L.V. vines planted in 1972. Individually numbered and presented in a luxury wood case with hand-applied anniversary details, the magnum represents a rare tribute to the estate's historic legacy.

This spring also marks the release of the 2023 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon, a heralded vintage from the historic vineyard that produced the celebrated 1973 wine. Crafted from blocks rooted in S.L.V.'s volcanic soils, the wine continues the vineyard's legacy of structure, complexity, and dark fruit character that has defined Stag's Leap Wine Cellars since its earliest vintages.

Stewarding the Next Era of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Under the direction of Head Winemaker Marcus Notaro, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars remains dedicated to crafting Cabernet Sauvignons that balance richness and elegance, softness and structure. As the estate looks ahead, its next chapter is rooted in a deep commitment to regenerative organic farming. The winery achieved Regenerative Organic Certified® status in 2024, one of only four Napa Valley wineries to earn this gold standard. These practices restore soil health, foster biodiversity, conserve water, and support fair labor, ensuring the continued depth and character of the wines for generations to come.

"Our responsibility begins in the vineyard and carries all the way into the glass," said Marcus Notaro. "When the land is healthy and the vines are in balance, the wines speak with greater clarity. Each decision we make is about preserving structure, elegance, and a true sense of place so these wines can continue to evolve beautifully over time."

This long-term approach reflects a commitment to stewardship and continuity that looks beyond any single moment in time. Since assuming full ownership of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars in 2023, the Antinori family has focused on guiding the estate with a generational perspective, grounded in respect for its land, legacy, and role within Napa Valley.

"Stag's Leap Wine Cellars holds a unique place in the history of Napa Valley and American wine," said Piero Antinori. "Our role is to honor what was built here while ensuring the estate continues to grow stronger with time. Through careful stewardship of the land and respect for the winery's heritage, we are committed to protecting its identity and guiding it forward for future generations."

To learn more, purchase special releases, and reserve experiences, visit www.stagsleapwinecellars.com.

About Stag's Leap Wine Cellars:

Founded in 1970 by the Winiarski Family with the purchase of the Stag's Leap Vineyard (S.L.V.), Stag's Leap Wine Cellars brought international recognition to Napa Valley winemaking when its 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon won the 1976 Paris Tasting, also known as the "Judgment of Paris." Today, the winery is committed to both preserving and celebrating its legacy while rising to new heights, under the ownership of the renowned Tuscan fine wine producer: the Antinori family. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is dedicated to creating wines that reflect the unique terroir of its vineyards while preserving the land for future generations.

Media Contact:

Quinn PR for Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

[email protected]

SOURCE Stag's Leap Wine Cellars