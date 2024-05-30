STAGS' LEAP WINERY NAMED AN OFFICIAL PARTNER OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL BIG TOP SHOWS IN THE UNITED STATES

Two beloved brands take the leap to celebrate artistry and the spirit of exploration

NAPA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stags' Leap Winery, one of the oldest and most storied wineries in Napa Valley, and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the company"), a world leader in artistic entertainment, announce an exclusive partnership that will see Stags' Leap Winery featured at Cirque du Soleil's United States Big Top Shows for one year beginning next month. As the Official Wine of Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows in the United States, Stags' Leap Winery brings more than 130 years of winemaking tradition to the circus stage.

Stags' Leap Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

"Stags' Leap Winery is named after a mythical stag who eluded capture by leaping into the Palisades mountains located behind our storied winery in the Stags' Leap District of Napa Valley," says Brand Director Megan O'Connor. "Our stag is a symbol of courage and freedom, emboldening everyone to explore all that life has to offer in the pursuit of pleasure. I cannot think of a more perfect partner than Cirque du Soleil, whose performances have transformed live entertainment by encouraging all of us to dream the unimaginable."

In addition to concessions serving Stags' Leap Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, an elevated Stags' Leap Winery lounge waits for fans in select cities. As part of the partnership, audience members can also expect to see Stags' Leap Winery on multimedia branding throughout each venue, as well as in collaborative social content promoted across both brands' social media channels.

"We are excited to welcome Stags' Leap Winery as a partner with Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows and look forward to our United States Big Top fans experiencing the premium wine offerings on-site," says Lauren Hart, Head of Partnership Strategy at Cirque du Soleil.

Consumers will discover Stags' Leap Winery wines beginning June 8, when Cirque du Soleil opens in Laguna Hills, California with KOOZA. Until July of 2025, Cirque du Soleil and Stags' Leap Winery will visit 10 markets with shows debuting in the United States for the first time, including ECHO, a story of connection, intention, and the bond between humans and the animal kingdom.

For the official list of show dates and locations, please visit cirquedusoleil.com. To purchase Stags' Leap Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, book a reservation at the winery, or to learn more about its history visit stagsleap.com.

About Stags' Leap Winery

Dating back to its first vintage in 1893, Stags' Leap Winery inspired the creation of the Napa Valley appellation that bears its name. Named for mythical stag who eluded capture, the winery's rich and colorful history including tales of mummies, mischievous monkeys, and legendary high society parties. Its reputation for excellence in winemaking has endured for more than a century. Today, the winery continues to use traditional techniques to create estate wines from a 240-acre property situated on dark, well-drained volcanic soils. While best known for its classic Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, Stags' Leap Winery is also admired for its expressions of Sauvignon Blanc, Petite Sirah, and Viognier. For more information, please visit stagsleap.com.

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in artistic entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 405 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

