Stagwell (STGW) and its Agencies Vie for SXSW 2024 Sessions on Augmented Reality, Sport, Sustainability and More in Panel Picker

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 14:35 ET

Public Community Voting Period Ends Aug. 20

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced several of its global creative, marketing, and technology agencies are up for consideration in the SXSW 2024 Panel Picker Community Voting period – which accounts for 30% of the programming process. If selected, 72andSunny, ARound, Assembly, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, GALE, National Research Group, and Redscout will join partners from Lenovo, Lands End, the Minnesota Twins, Zillow, Clean Creatives and more for panels about the trends driving the transformation of culture and marketing.

Continue Reading

Additionally, riding on the buzz of SPORT BEACH at Cannes Lions 2023, Stagwell is looking to extend the conversation around the cultural zeitgeist of sport and fandom at SXSW 2024 with "Athlete as a Brand: Creating Authentic Connections," a session featuring WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, NFL veteran Brandon Marshall, and Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu, which will offer brands best practices for creating authentic relationships with athletes while driving new value for consumers, and give athletes a new playbook for how they can make the most out of their brand.

All of Stagwell's SXSW Panel Picker sessions can be viewed below, or at this link with additional description. Click through to each session to cast your vote before the platform closes on Aug 20.

Vote for Stagwell's SXSW 2024 Panel Picker Sessions

72andSunny

  • Climate Justice and the Creative Industry with Lots of good ideas, C-90, AAPI Victory Fund/Working Families Party – VOTE HERE
  • Bringing It Home: Using Your Brand To Impact Public Policy with Zillow – VOTE HERE

ARound

  • The Future of Spatial Interaction and Storytelling with 3lb Games, Medici XD, and Cause + Christi: Immersive XR Design – VOTE HERE

ARound, Assembly, and National Research Group

  • AR: Transforming Social Interactions & Live Events with Lenovo, NRG, and Minnesota Twins – VOTE HERE

Assembly

  • Avoiding Performative Advocacy with Mac Cosmetics and Teach One, Teach Many – VOTE HERE

Code and Theory

  • On the Offensive: Can Athletes and Creators Own Their Brands with ON_Discourse and Calaxy – VOTE HERE
  • Vital Signs of Hope: Optimism for AI in Healthcare with Hoag and Sutter Health – VOTE HERE
  • Don't Say 'Diversity.' What Inclusion Actually Sounds LikeVOTE HERE

Colle McVoy 

  • The Future of Fishing is Female: Transforming an Old Pastime with Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Conde Nast, and Aritzia – VOTE HERE

Crispin, Porter + Bogusky and Hunter

  • Why More Brands Should Be Leveraging Co-Creation Strategies with Diageo and Kids of Immigrants – VOTE HERE

GALE 

  • How to Decarbonize Creativity and Create Clean with Clean Creatives, Brown Girl Green/Green Jobs Board, and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics – VOTE HERE

Redscout

  • Business Is Addicted to Advertising with Bombas and Lands' End – VOTE HERE

Stagwell

  • Athlete as a Brand: Creating Authentic Connections with Sheryl Swoopes and Brandon MarshallVOTE HERE

Additionally, Stagwell's PR agencies Allison+Partners, HUNTER, and SKDK are supporting several clients including Grammarly, Forward Majority, Moderna, Niantic, and more as they vie for sessions at SXSW. Visit www.stagwellglobal.com to learn more.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, LAUNCHES RETAIL MEDIA DIVISION IN EUROPE

Stagwell (STGW) to Present at Citigroup Global Technology Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.